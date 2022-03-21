Montpelier’s Let’s Go 30 Payoff Boosted in Memory of Russell Cook

From Montpelier Motor Speedway

MONTPELIER, Ind. (March 21) – Russell Cook was well known for his dedication to non-winged Sprint Car racing. Equally known was his absence of patience when it came to putting on a racing event. His trademarked “Let’s Go” was audible at many Midwestern racetracks for years.

That shout may have gone away with Russell’s passing on August 5, 2019, but his children, Bill and Lynn, won’t let the memory of it be forgotten. Together they have established the ‘Let’s Go 30’ which will be staged Saturday, April 23 as part of Montpelier (IN) Motor Speedway’s Springtacular event. The date serves as the 2022 season opener for the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) and in Russell’s honor the duo has contributed heavily to the posted prize money. The feature winner’s payoff has been increased to $3,000, with additional monies to be distributed to selected drivers and finishing positions.

“Dad sure loved his racing family and really loved non-winged Sprint Cars,” stated Lynn. “He was never short on words and let everyone know when he wasn’t happy with how a show was moving along. That gruff ‘Let’s Go’ meant it was time to get down to business. Bill and I just didn’t want anyone to forget it, so we got together to establish this event in his memory.”

“What a great addition to an already great event,” commented Montpelier’s Larry Boos. “With the headlining BOSS series returning to this bullring under the banner of the ‘Let’s Go 30’ and the increased prize money it is guaranteed to be wild with a stellar field.”

Joining the BOSS tour April 23 in their opening chase towards a 2022 championship title will be the USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets, Kenyon Midgets, and Bach Promotional DIRTcar Modifieds for an all open-wheeled Springtacular. An early season time schedule will see the gates open at 1:00, with racing slated for 3:22 p.m.