Sprint Invaders Twenty-First Season Opens April 9 at West Burlington!

By Bill W

March 28, 2022 – Following a 2021 that saw another outstanding season for the Sprint Invaders Association sprint car series, 2022 is looking even better. Fourteen events are scheduled for the season, with purses seeing a minimum $2,000 to win and $300 to start the feature. In addition, some different venues, including tracks that haven’t been on the Sprint Invaders radar for a while are bringing serious excitement.

34 Raceway will kick off this season’s campaign Saturday night, April 9. The Sprint Invaders will also visit West Burlington Sunday, May 29, Saturday, June 25, and Saturday, September 24 for the annual “Fall Haul.”

Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa hosts the series both Friday, May 27, and Friday, September 23. Davenport (IA) Speedway will host the sprinters on the quarter-mile Friday, June 24. The Sprint Invaders will visit Benton County Speedway in Vinton, Iowa for the second consecutive year on Sunday, July 3. Fair dates are scheduled at a return to the Bloomfield (IA) Speedway on Thursday, July 14, at East Moline (IL) Speedway on Sunday, July 17, and at Dubuque (IA) Speedway on Wednesday, July 27.

The series returns to two Illinois tracks after a few seasons. They’ll make their eighth career appearance, and first since 2015 at Peoria Speedway on Saturday, August 20. The Sprint Invaders will return to the Adams County Speedway in Quincy for the first time since 2018, not once, but twice. The first stop will be on Sunday, August 21, and the second will be the series’ finale on Sunday, September 25.

Look for announcements concerning championship weekend, which includes the events on Friday, September 23 at Lee County Speedway, the “Faul Haul” at 34 Racweay on Saturday, Sepetember 24, and the finale in Quiincy on Sunday, September 25.

Several young guns are anticipated to run for Rookie of the Year honors with the series. Drivers must be registered members, must declare their rookie status when entering, must compete in 75% of Sprint Invaders events, and must have competed in five or less events in a 360 sprint car in the past.

Registration forms for the Sprint Invaders can be found at www.SprintInvaders.org.

The sponsor lineup for the Sprint Invaders is also impressive. Randall’s Performance of Gladstone, Illinois returns as a heat sponsor. They’ll be joined by Joshua Denning & Associates of Fort Madison, Iowa, Mohrfeld Solar of Fort Madison, and Golden Eagle Distributors of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Shottenkirk Automotive Group will enter its first year sponsoring the Shake-up Dash. Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing will be the Trophy Sponsor. Reid’s Landscapes and Turf will award $50 to anyone drawing a 50 pill to begin the night. A hard-charger award will be presented each night in honor of Christine Wahl Levitt. That is presented by Scott Donlan.

Maxim Chassis Giveaway

A brand-new Maxim Chassis will be given away at the 2022 banquet following the season. Car owners participating in 100% of the scheduled races will be eligible for the drawing.

Win a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill!

One lucky winner will take home a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill courtesy of the Mighty Miss Grill Company, a meat bundle courtesy of Ray’s Specialty Meats-Meat Market and two bags of pellets from 34 Raceway. Tickets will be available from your favorite Sprint Invaders Teams and at racing events throughout the season. Thank you to our sponsors and supporters for helping to make this fundraiser possible. The drawing will be held at the “Fall Haul” at 34 Raceway on Saturday, September 24.

Check out the website for the Sprint Invaders located at www.SprintInvaders.org, and visit us on Facebook as well!

2022 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 9 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Friday, May 27 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Sunday, May 29 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Friday, June 24 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, June 25 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, July 3 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 14 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Sunday, July 17 – East Moline Speedway (East Moline, IL)

Wednesday, July 27 – Dubuque Speedway (Dubuque, IA)

Saturday, August 20 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Sunday, August 21 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)

Friday, September 23 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, September 24 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, September 25 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)