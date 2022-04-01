Allstar Performance Event List: April 1-3, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place April 1-3, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, April 1, 2022

Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK World of Outlaws
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Western Midget Racing
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Southern Raceway Milton, FL Southeastern Sprint Car Series
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK ASCS Sooner Region
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA PA Sprint Series
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, April 2, 2022

81 Speedway Park City, KS ASCS Sooner Region
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Midget Cars
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Auburndale Speedway Winter Haven, FL Southern Sprint Car Series Dave Westerman Memorial
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Barona Speedway Park Romona, CA ASCS Southwest Region
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Ron Faison Memorial
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Canyon Speedway Park Peoria, AZ Challenge Cup Sprint Car Series
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX World of Outlaws Texas Outlaw Nationals
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, TAZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, TAZ Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway Lismore, NSW Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Western Midget Racing
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park Sprintt Fun, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series Gold Cup
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Midget Cars Gold Cup
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Winged Limited Sprints Gold Cup
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Gold Cup
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series
Southern Raceway Milton, FL Southeastern Sprint Car Series
Stockton Dirt Track Stockton, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Duel at the Dirt Track
Texana Raceway Park Edna, TX Southern United Sprints
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Faria Memorial
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Faria Memorial
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series / Bay Cities Racing Association Faria Memorial
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Faria Memorial
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sunday, April 3, 2022

Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series 305 Spring Nationals