Allstar Performance Event List: April 1-3, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place April 1-3, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance.

Friday, April 1, 2022

Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK World of Outlaws Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Western Midget Racing Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Southern Raceway Milton, FL Southeastern Sprint Car Series Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK ASCS Sooner Region Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA PA Sprint Series Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, April 2, 2022

81 Speedway Park City, KS ASCS Sooner Region Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Midget Cars Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Auburndale Speedway Winter Haven, FL Southern Sprint Car Series Dave Westerman Memorial BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Barona Speedway Park Romona, CA ASCS Southwest Region Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Ron Faison Memorial Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Canyon Speedway Park Peoria, AZ Challenge Cup Sprint Car Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX World of Outlaws Texas Outlaw Nationals Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, TAZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, TAZ Wingless V6 Sprint Cars I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE Winged 360 Sprint Cars Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lismore Speedway Lismore, NSW Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Western Midget Racing Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Path Valley Speedway Park Sprintt Fun, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series Gold Cup Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Midget Cars Gold Cup Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Winged Limited Sprints Gold Cup Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Gold Cup Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series Southern Raceway Milton, FL Southeastern Sprint Car Series Stockton Dirt Track Stockton, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Duel at the Dirt Track Texana Raceway Park Edna, TX Southern United Sprints Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Faria Memorial Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Faria Memorial Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series / Bay Cities Racing Association Faria Memorial Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Faria Memorial Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO Non-Wing Sprint Cars Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sunday, April 3, 2022