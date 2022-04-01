Allstar Performance Event List: April 1-3, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place April 1-3, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, April 1, 2022
|Keller Auto Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|Keller Auto Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|World of Outlaws
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Southern Raceway
|Milton, FL
|Southeastern Sprint Car Series
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|ASCS Sooner Region
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday, April 2, 2022
|81 Speedway
|Park City, KS
|ASCS Sooner Region
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Midget Cars
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Auburndale Speedway
|Winter Haven, FL
|Southern Sprint Car Series
|Dave Westerman Memorial
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Barona Speedway Park
|Romona, CA
|ASCS Southwest Region
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Ron Faison Memorial
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Canyon Speedway Park
|Peoria, AZ
|Challenge Cup Sprint Car Series
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|World of Outlaws
|Texas Outlaw Nationals
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|I-80 Speedway
|Greenwood, NE
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Sprintt Fun, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Gold Cup
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Midget Cars
|Gold Cup
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Gold Cup
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Gold Cup
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Southern Raceway
|Milton, FL
|Southeastern Sprint Car Series
|Stockton Dirt Track
|Stockton, CA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Duel at the Dirt Track
|Texana Raceway Park
|Edna, TX
|Southern United Sprints
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
|Faria Memorial
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|Faria Memorial
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series / Bay Cities Racing Association
|Faria Memorial
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Faria Memorial
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|New Mexico Motor Racing Association
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|VRA Sprint Cars
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sunday, April 3, 2022
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|305 Spring Nationals