Friday’s Race at I-55 Cancelled, Saturday Still On

By Brian Walker

PEVELY, MO – April 15, 2022 – With weeklong rain, afternoon showers, and another line of forecasted storms throughout the evening have forced the cancellation of Friday’s World of Outlaws race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. The Series is still set for a Saturday, April 16 date at the Pevely, MO 1/4-mile.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Friday’s event at I-55 will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws race such as Saturday’s show, or any other race available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

If credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until May 15 to request a refund. For more details email tickets@dirtcar.com if you have further questions. CLICK HERE for a refund request.

Following this weekend at I-55, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will continue rumbling through the Midwest with stops at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL on Friday, April 22, and Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN on Saturday, April 23. Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE, or stream every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.

