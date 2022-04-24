Winning was best medicine for Kent at Creek County Speedway

By John Rittenoure

KELLYVILLE, Okla. (April 23, 2022) – Win or lose, Johnny Kent has had better days behind the wheel of a sprint car.

It was all Kent could do to climb behind the wheel of his winged sprint car for Saturdays AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car feature at Creek County Speedway. Apparently his lunch did not agree with him and Kent became sick.

“Yes, we did not feel good for sure,” said Kent after winning Saturdays 30-lap feature. “I had some bad pizza for lunch apparently and I spent the evening puking.”

Despite not feeling 100 percent Kent went the distance to become the 7th different winner this season.

Kent was able to start on the pole after scheduled front row starter Noah Harris was late for the lineup and started on the rear.

“We got a break with Noah (Harris) having issues and started on the pole,” Kent said.

“Car was great, just knew we had to hold them off on the restarts. You can’t give those guys that many shots at you, but it worked out and we caught lapped traffic at the right time.”

Corey McGehee chased Kent the first two laps before giving way to former champion Zach Chappell. But on lap 5 the red flag waved after Chappell hit the turn 3 wall and flipped. Chappell was not hurt, but could not restart the race.

Danny Smith, who started 8th, restarted in second behind Kent and for the next 15 laps followed Kent around the Creek quarter-mile oval. The two would run low in turns 1-2 and high in 3-4.

Smith could not close the gap and finished 1.648 seconds behind Kent. Rees Moran ran third ahead of Rees Moran in third, series points leader Blake Edwards finished fourth and Casey Wills earned the D&G Contracting Hard Charger award after advancing 12 positions to finish fifth.

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars

Creek County Speedway, Kellyville, Okla.

April 23, 2022

AmeriFlex Hose Accessories A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 55-Johnny Kent[3]; 2. 5$-Danny Smith[8]; 3. 22M-Rees Moran[11]; 4. 17E-Blake Edwards[15]; 5. 31-Casey Wills[17]; 6. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[4]; 7. 38-Jimmy Forrester[16]; 8. 77-Dean Drake Jr[5]; 9. 26M-Fred Mattox[14]; 10. 777-Bailey Hughes[13]; 11. 29L-Lane Goodman[12]; 12. 69-Greg York[20]; 13. 20-Shawn Wicker[10]; 14. 77H-Jared Higgins[18]; 15. 55M-Corey McGehee[2]; 16. 45-Luke May[19]; 17. 50Z-Zach Chappell[7]; 18. 88-Terry Easum[9]; 19. 22-Kyle Clark[6]; 20. (DNF) 7F-Noah Harris[1]

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Kyle Clark[1]; 2. 7F-Noah Harris[5]; 3. 20-Shawn Wicker[2]; 4. 88-Terry Easum[7]; 5. 38-Jimmy Forrester[3]; 6. 31-Casey Wills[4]; 7. 45-Luke May[6]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Dean Drake Jr[1]; 2. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[4]; 3. 5$-Danny Smith[6]; 4. 22M-Rees Moran[3]; 5. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]; 6. 17E-Blake Edwards[7]; 7. 69-Greg York[2]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 55M-Corey McGehee[2]; 2. 55-Johnny Kent[4]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[5]; 4. 777-Bailey Hughes[1]; 5. 29L-Lane Goodman[6]; 6. 77H-Jared Higgins[3]

Lap Leaders: Johnny Kent 1-30.

Margin of Victory: 01.648.

D&G Contracting Hard Charger: Casey Wills +12

Top 10 Standings: 1. Blake Edwards 748; 2. Rees Moran 729; 3. Terry Easum 639; 4. Sheldon Barksdale 596; 5, Whit Gastineau 498; 6. Johnny Kent 480; 7. Elizabeth Phillips 476; 8. Joe Bob Lee 459; 9. Tanner Conn 437; 10. Steven Shebester 431.

2022 Winners: 3/4 – Steven Shebester (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/5 – Tyler Drueke (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/19 – Blake Edwards (Creek County Speedway); 3/25 – John Carney II (Thunderbird Speedway); 3/26 – Tanner Conn (Lawton Speedway); 4/9 – Terry Easum (Oklahoma Sports Park); 4/23 – Johnny Kent (Creek County Speedway).

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series