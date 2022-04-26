Gas City Test and Tune Scheduled for Wednesday

From Linda Mansfield

GAS CITY, IN (April 26, 2022) — “Getting to Know You” is the theme of this Wednesday’s “Test and Tune” from 5-9 p.m. at Gas City I-69 Speedway. It’s open to all forms of race cars as teams prepare for the season opener Friday night, May 6.

Team members will be checking out the 2022 track surface, getting acclimated to their new rides and/or new driver-owner combinations, and testing any improvements they made to their race cars over the winter.

Larry Boos, the track’s new promoter, will be getting acclimated too as he meets the established track crew, competitors and fans.

“Jerry Gappens has done a great job putting together a hard-working crew, and I look forward to meeting them,” Boos said. “The racing at Gas City has become known as some of the keenest in the Hoosier state, and I can’t wait to become a part of it on May 6.”

Fans can watch the test session free of charge from the grandstands on Wednesday.

The pit gate will open at 4:30 p.m., and a pit pass costs $30. There is no entry fee for the race car.

The season opener on Friday, May 6 will feature non-wing sprint cars, modifieds, street stocks and Heartland Auto Racing Tour (HART) non-wing 600cc micro-sprints. The modified feature will be part of the Gas City/Montpelier Motor Speedway “Neighborly Modified Challenge” mini-series, which carries an addition $1,600 point fund. The micro-sprint feature will pay $1,000 to win and $100 to start.

The defending track champions are Scotty Weir of Marion, Ind. (non-wing sprint cars); Bub Roberts of Warren, Ind. (modifieds); Andy Bishop of Gas City (street stocks) and James Headley Jr. of Wabash, Ind. (hornets).

Gas City I-69 Speedway is located on State Road 22, approximately a half-mile west of exit 259 of Interstate 69, about halfway between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Ind.

For more information see the track’s website at gascityI69Speedway.com and follow its social media outlets. The track is on Twitter (@GasCitySpeedway), Instagram (@GasCitySpeedway) and Facebook (GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas).