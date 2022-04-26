Lake Ozark Speedway’s Frost Breaker Nationals On Deck for POWRi Sprint Leagues

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/25/22) Jumpstarting the seasonal swing of premier POWRi League action, Lake Ozark Speedway will next act as a hosting venue for top talents in a two-day weekend of speed on April 29-30 with the Frost Breaker Nationals.

Classes scheduled for competition at Lake Ozark Speedway for the Frost Breaker Nationals include the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, POWRi RaceSaver Sprints, as well as an ASCS Sooner vs Warrior Region border-battle, with the POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints also added to Saturday’s program.

Adding to the on-track excitement of an all-open wheel racing docket, MAVTV will be in attendance to broadcast the full night LIVE on MAVTV Plus, as well as recording all the thrills of “The Lake” to be aired on the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Friday, April 29 | Lake Ozark Speedway Details:

Driver Information:

Pits Open: 1:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow.

Friday tickets are available for purchase at https://www.myracepass.com/events/391845/tickets/.

Saturday, April 30 | Lake Ozark Speedway Details:

Driver Information:

Pits Open: 1:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow.

To purchase Saturday tickets, visit https://www.myracepass.com/events/391848/tickets/.

Lake Ozark Speedway Pricing:

Family Pass: $40 | Adults: $20 | Military: $17 | Kids Ages 7-13: $10 | Kids Ages 6 and Under: FREE | Pits Pass: Adults: $40.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto www.ascsracing.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @LucasOilASCS.

Registration at Lake Ozark Speedway remains open online for all classes, drivers must be a member to be eligible for the year-end point fund. Full speedway details can be found online at www.lakeozarkspeedway.net.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.