All Star Move May 14th Date to Wayne County

From Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 27, 2022) – With uncertainties surrounding the opening of the Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, Illinois, the previously scheduled co-sanctioned event featuring the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series set for Saturday, May 14, has officially been canceled. Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, will now host the ASCoC on Saturday, May 14. The Series will head southeast to Orrville following Friday’s Mace Thomas Classic at I-96 Speedway worth $8,500-to-win. Wayne County Speedway will award $6,000-to-win.

Including the added date, Wayne County Speedway, dubbed “Orrville’s Historic Oval,” will now host the traveling All Stars on two occasions in 2022, the second being night four of Ohio Sprint Speedweek set for Monday, June 13. Promoter Jason Flory is certainly no stranger to taking on the All Star Circuit of Champions on short notice. In 2019, he and his staff accepted an Ohio Sprint Speedweek date on the day of the event, acting as a backup plan when another facility canceled due to weather.

In addition, should the All Star Circuit of Champions event at Waynesfield Raceway Park, set for this Sunday, May 1, be subject to cancellation due to weather, the program will be moved to Sunday, May 15.

The revamped Michigan/Ohio weekend featuring I-96 Speedway and Wayne County Speedway will spark a busy May stretch for the All Stars beginning with an IRA Outlaw Sprint Series co-sanctioned three-pack through the Badger State on Friday through Sunday, May 20-22 (Wilmot Raceway, Plymouth Dirt Track and Angell Park Speedway).

May action will continue with a return trip to Pennsylvania Posse Country on Friday through Sunday, May 27-29, igniting with the $10,000-to-win Randy Wolfe Tribute Race at Williams Grove Speedway on May 27. The month will conclude with the two-day Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway featuring a $10,000-to-win preliminary and a $29,000-to-win finale on Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29.

Those seeking additional information pertaining to the May 13-14 double at I-96 and Wayne County, such as gate times and ticket prices, can do so by visiting each facility online at www.i96speedway.com and www.waynecountyspeedway.com, respectively.

For those who cannot witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.