Weekend, Season, and Classic Camping Information Released for 2022 Season

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 28, 2022) – Weekend, season, and Classic camping information has been released for Oswego Speedway’s 71st season of racing action, scheduled to get underway with the return of the historic ‘Port City 150’ season opening event on Saturday, May 28.

The black lot campground will open for the 2022 season on the night before Open Practice; Friday, May 21, and remain open until Sunday, September 25 with power, water, and sewer hookup running every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Fees to camp in the black lot for the season are $800 with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday power, water, and sewer, or $1,500 for constant power, water, and sewer.

Season campers are reminded that they must vacate the black lot from Monday, July 25 to Sunday, July 31 for Harborfest Week.

Black lot weekend camping is available as well. The single event camping rate is $50 and also includes Friday, Saturday, and Sunday power, water, and sewer hookup. Additional nights cost $25.

Black lot Classic only camping is sold out for the 2022 season, but you can send an email to the track at oswegospeedway@gmail.com to get on the waiting list. The fee is $200 for camping the full Classic Week with power, water, and sewer hookup from Monday to Sunday.

Turn 3 camping will only be available for Classic Weekend at a cost of $75. This rate includes camping Monday through Sunday in the turn three lot with no utilities. Turn three camping will be first come, first serve and is payable at the City Line Road gate.

Season campers are reminded that 2022 renewals are due by Sunday, May 22. The box office will open for practice on Saturday, May 21 at which time you can pay for all camping. Fans can also email oswegospeedway@gmail.com to renew season camping or reserve camping for any race weekend.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

2022 OSWEGO SPEEDWAY CAMPING PRICES:

Black Lot Weekend Camping – $50 (Includes camping, power, water, and sewer hookup for Friday and Saturday. Additional nights $25 each).

Black Lot Season Camping – $800 (Includes camping from Friday, May 21 to Sunday, September 25 with power, water, and sewer hookup every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and the full Classic Week. This EXCLUDES Harborfest Weekend July 25 to 31 during which you must vacate. Black Lot Season Camping with constant power, water, and sewer is $1,500).

Black Lot CLASSIC ONLY Camping – $200 (Includes camping, power, water, and sewer hookup Monday through Sunday of Classic ONLY. The Black Lot Classic Week Camping is SOLD OUT for 2022. Send an email to oswegospeedway@gmail.com to get on the waiting list).

Turn 3 CLASSIC ONLY Camping – $75 (Includes camping Monday through Sunday in the turn three lot. NO utilities. Turn three camping is first come, first serve, and payable at the City Line Road gate).

Please send an email to oswegospeedway@gmail.com or phone the track office (315)-342-0646 to reserve or renew your season or weekend camping space for 2022.