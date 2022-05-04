AmeriFlex / OCRS visits Caney Valley Speedway Saturday

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla, (MAY 3, 2022) – Seven drivers have visited the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars winners circle so far this season and all of them are still looking for a second victory.

Each race has produced a new winner and the streak will be on the line Saturday when the AmerilFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars visit Caney Valley Speedway.

Caney Valley Speedway hosted the 2021 season finale after two earlier rainouts and defending champion Joe Bob Lee picked up the win. Lee is still looking for his first victory of 2022.

With one victory and five top five finishes, Blake Edwards holds down the points lead by 19 points over Rees Moran. Moran is winless so far but has seven top ten finishes to his credit. Terry Easum, Sheldon Barksdale and career wins leader, Whit Gastineau with 31 wins, is sitting in fifth.

What you need to know……

What: AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car event #8

Where: Caney Valley Speedway, County Road 1300, Caney, Kansas

When: Saturday, May 7

Times: Gates open 4:30 p.m.,Driver Sign-in 4:45-5:30, Drivers Meeting 5:45, Hot Laps 6:30, Racing begins at 7.

Race Info: A-Feature – $1,000-to-win, $250-to-start.

Track Website: CaneyValleySpeedway.net

Top 10 Standings: 1. Blake Edwards 748; 2. Rees Moran 729; 3. Terry Easum 639; 4. Sheldon Barksdale 496; 5. Whit Gastineau 498; 6. Johnny Kent 480; 7. Elizabeth Phillips 476; 8. Joe Bob Lee 459; 9. Tanner Conn 437; 10.Steven Shebester 431.

2022 Winners: 3/4 – Steven Shebester (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/5 – Tyler Drueke (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/19 – Blake Edwards (Creek County Speedway); 3/25 – John Carney II (Thunderbird Speedway); 3/26 – Tanner Conn (Lawton Speedway); 4/9 – Terry Easum (Oklahoma Sports Park); 4/23 – Johnny Kent (Creek County Speedway).

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series