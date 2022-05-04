BOSS & Lawrenceburg Joined For King Of The Midwest

By Aaron Fry

Early in the history of the MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series, the historic speed palace of the Lawrenceburg Speedway made up two rounds of the tour each season. Along the way, BOSS tried to get more shows in their home state, limiting tracks outside of Ohio to one race. However, when opportunity arises, as it has now, the ‘Burg is the perfect place to add a show!

Originally scheduled at Atomic Speedway in Ohio, the Saturday, May 7th event was canceled when a side show event could not appear with the racing events at the race track. Within hours of getting the news, BOSS was able to secure a deal with Lawrenceburg Speedway’s promoter, Dave Rudisell, to move the event to the Dearborn County Fairgrounds bullet fast, high banked 3/8 mile track. As fate would have it, last weekend’s “King Of The Midwest” event was rained out and backed up a week, to now combine the best of both worlds for a rescheduled $2,500 to win main event.

With the addition of BOSS to the event, the track and the series are combining to pay the best of the two at each position through the field with BOSS also providing heat race cash and several bonus awards. The new main event payout for Saturday is as follows: 2500, 1250, 1000, 700, 600, 500, 475, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 325, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300. A certificate for a free Hoosier tire will also go to the feature winner. Heat races will pay the top 4 finishers: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to TCB Speed, Brave Breeds Rescue, TheCushion.com and Outsiders Merchandise & Apparel. Bonus awards of $50 will be given out by All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, J F Construction, Cowen Truck Line, Accu-Force Shock Dyno and Home Turf Training Center.

Saturday’s pit gate will open at 4 with general admission gates opening at 5. Hot laps will begin at 6 with opening ceremonies at 7 pm. Adult general admission is $20 with kids ages 7-12 just $7 and kids 6 and under are free. Pit passes for all ages is $35. For competing teams, mufflers and racecivers are both mandatory. The BOSS tour will have Hoosier race tires available for purchase. For best selection of chalk marks and to reserve your tires, please call or text Aaron at 740-703-3768. Teams are limited to one left and one right rear per night at each event.

The MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series extends a sincere “thank you” to Dave and the entire staff at Lawrenceburg for helping save this date. We ask the teams and fans to show their support and appreciation of this gesture by coming out on Saturday! We hope to see everyone there for what promises to be an exciting evening of action!