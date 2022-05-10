Show-Me-State Showdown Weekend Approaches for Premier POWRi Leagues

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (5/9/22) Showcasing the yearly traditions of outstanding Show-Me-State Open-Wheel racing action, a pair of top-notch venues will welcome the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues as well as the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League on May 13-14.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday, May 13th, Valley Speedway hosts the seasonal Mid-MO State Nationals featuring the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues, and the Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League for an intense night of open-wheel racing excitement in Grain Valley Missouri.

Then, on Saturday, May 14th Lucas Oil Speedway will welcome the continuation of one of the biggest one-day events yearly with the 11th Annual Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown with the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues and the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League. Also, on the racing agenda will feature the border battle of the ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact, Signs, Awnings, and Wraps taking on the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

May 13 | Mid-MO State Nationals | Valley Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:45 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Pricing: General Admission: $20.00, Military/Seniors(+65): $18.00 | Youth(Ages 6-12): $6.00 | Kids Under 6: FREE | Pit Pass: $40.00.

May 14 | 11th Annual Open Wheel Showdown | Lucas Oil Speedway Details:

Pits Open: All Day

General Admission & Pit Passes Open: 4:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:15 PM

Engine Heat: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Pricing: General Admission: $25.00, Military/Seniors(+65): $22.00 | Youth(Ages 6-15): $10.00 | Kids Under 6: FREE | Family Pass: $60.00 | Pit Pass: $40.00.

Camping – Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability).

Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability).

Dry Camping- $10/Night.

Track details for Valley Speedway including location and track details can be found online at www.valleyspeedway.com.

More information including the yearly schedule, guest details, and driver dashboard can be found online at www.lucasoilspeedway.com.

