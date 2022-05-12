Jacob Allen Scores Home Track Victory for Shark Racing at Lincoln

From Brian Walker

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (May 11, 2022) — The Fabulous Lincoln Speedway has been hosting Sprint Car races for 60 seasons in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Pigeon Hills, and the Allen family has been winning at the track for more than five decades.

On Wednesday night, that synonymous relationship of Shark Racing stars at the Abbottstown, PA 1/3-mile took the next step with the next generation.

Leading the final 12 laps thanks to brilliant craftsmanship in lap traffic, Jacob Allen of nearby Hanover, PA earned his first-ever victory at his home track, located a whopping six minutes from the Shark Racing shop. To make it even sweeter, he did it against arguably the toughest field of the year with 55 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars in action.

Allen’s win in the Dura MAX Oil / Drydene Performance Products Gettysburg Clash is already his second of the 2022 season, and the third of his storybook career with The Greatest Show on Dirt. He’s the fourth member of his legendary family to win at Lincoln Speedway with his dad Bobby Allen (75 wins), nephew Logan Schuchart (2 wins), and uncle Joey Allen (1 win) previously tasting victory at the local land.

In the 50th Series race at Lincoln, Bobby & Jacob Allen also became the third father/son duo to win with the World of Outlaws at the track, joining another pair of iconic Pennsylvania racing families in Steve & Stevie Smith and Fred & Freddie Rahmer.

“I feel like the moral of my entire racing career is never give up,” Allen told an ecstatic crowd at Lincoln Speedway. “If anyone has followed me, you know I could have easily called it quits through all the struggles, all the bad times, all the poor finishes, but I never did. This shows that with a great family, a great team, and a great attitude you can make it happen one day.

“This is just so amazing. I can’t tell you how surreal it feels to look around and see all of these people cheering for me. I’m so damn happy. It makes me feel even better knowing I can share this with all of you.”

[Before Allen sent the hometown fans into a frenzy, the Pells Tire Service #1A was forced to maneuver from fifth to first with Outlaws, Posse, All Stars & Invaders blocking his path. The 27-year-old pilot rode around in fourth for the first 10 laps, but it was a Lap 12 restart that changed everything.

After leading laps 1-8, Anthony Macri of Dillsburg, PA succumb to Justin Peck of Monrovia, IN amid lap traffic just prior to the first restart of the race. It was that launch back to the green where Macri struggled on the high side and allowed Allen to soar into contention with Peck thanks to a big move. It was a clash of three fairytale stories with Macri & Peck both eyeing their first-career World of Outlaws win, but Allen going for his first-career Lincoln Speedway win.

The breaking point was Lap 24 as traffic ramped up and Allen closed on Peck for the top spot. He set him up through turns one and two as Peck rode high and then Allen aced the bottom of turns three and four to slide up and take it away with 11 to go. He had to survive a final restart with five laps left, but there were no issues at all as Allen cruised to a 1.336-second margin of victory.

“I knew it would be a tough call on where to go at the end,” Allen noted on the mounting pressure. “I passed Justin [Peck] on the bottom in traffic, but I knew he was super good up top. I’m glad I made the decisions that I did and we got this done. This is such a huge win.”

Although that first-career win will have to wait, it was still a phenomenal night for Justin Peck and the Buch Motorsports #13. The Monrovia, IN native set a new career-best World of Outlaws finish with his runner-up result, worth $6,000 to the All Star Circuit of Champions full-timer.

“We put a whole night together against the Outlaws, that’s big for us,” Peck added afterward. “I told Sean [Strausbaugh] that were three-to-four laps prior to getting passed that I had terrible exit and no straightaway speed, so I think that’s what hurt us the most. I knew starting up on the front row you’re kind of playing victim to be that sitting duck. It’s tough when you can’t search around, but this is a step in the right direction for us.

Rounding out the podium at Lincoln Speedway was Carson Macedo in the Jason Johnson Racing #41. The Lemoore, CA native used another consistent night to cut Brad Sweet’s championship lead down to only eight points entering Williams Grove.

“Phil [Dietz], Clyde [Knipp], and Nate [Repetz] just keep delivering some incredible race cars for me,” Macedo mentioned. I think we might’ve had a car capable of winning if some things played out better. I had to go into defense mode on that last restart and got caught up battling Spencer [Bayston]. I’m excited to get to Williams Grove and hopefully keep this momentum rolling.”

Closing out the top-10 finishers in the Gettysburg Clash was Spencer Bayston, Anthony Macri, Rico Abreu, David Gravel, Danny Dietrich, Brad Sweet & Lance Dewease.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Gettysburg Clash

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstrown, Pennsylvania

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Qualifying Flight A

1. 13-Justin Peck, 13.027[5]

2. 2-David Gravel, 13.076[26]

3. 5-Spencer Bayston, 13.083[15]

4. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.141[18]

5. 69K-Lance Dewease, 13.148[14]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.200[27]

7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.203[4]

8. 16-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 13.221[1]

9. 11-TJ Stutts, 13.250[16]

10. M1-Mark Smith, 13.281[17]

11. 45-Jeff Halligan, 13.289[10]

12. 19W-Troy Wagaman Jr, 13.330[7]

13. 39-Christopher Bell, 13.332[13]

14. 9-Kasey Kahne, 13.335[3]

15. 19-Brent Marks, 13.352[20]

16. 87-Alan Krimes, 13.370[6]

17. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.384[24]

18. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.402[25]

19. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 13.444[28]

20. 44-Dylan Norris, 13.481[22]

21. 5E-Brandon Rahmer, 13.502[12]

22. 4R-Tim Wagaman II, 13.502[11]

23. 55-Alex Bowman, 13.513[23]

24. 75-Tyler Ross, 13.731[19]

25. 33-Riley Emig, 13.836[21]

26. 23-Michael Millard, 13.843[8]

27. 20G-Noah Gass, 13.863[2]

28. 5A-Zachary Allman, 13.969[9]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.220[9]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.223[3]

3. 71-Michael Kofoid, 13.321[17]

4. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.340[10]

5. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.355[19]

6. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 13.391[13]

7. 8-Freddie Rahmer, 13.404[7]

8. 27-Devon Borden, 13.413[6]

9. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.426[27]

10. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.434[22]

11. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.471[11]

12. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.476[4]

13. 8D-Billy Dietrich, 13.481[8]

14. 7-Trey Hivner, 13.486[2]

15. 99M-Kyle Moody, 13.519[15]

16. 1X-Chad Trout, 13.529[16]

17. 23A-Chris Arnold, 13.546[18]

18. 83-James McFadden, 13.599[24]

19. 11A-Austin Bishop, 13.606[23]

20. 39D-Chase Dietz, 13.609[21]

21. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.626[1]

22. 19R-Matt Campbell, 13.650[26]

23. 16A-Aaron Bollinger, 13.699[25]

24. 12-Brent Shearer, 13.712[12]

25. 6-Bill Rose, 13.753[5]

26. 97-Brie Hershey, 13.901[14]

27. 7S-Jason Sides, 13.901[20]

Non-Qualifier #(8 Laps)

1. 55-Alex Bowman[5]

2. 4R-Tim Wagaman II[3]

3. 19R-Matt Campbell[4]

4. 5E-Brandon Rahmer[1]

5. 20G-Noah Gass[13]

6. 16A-Aaron Bollinger[6]

7. 75-Tyler Ross[7]

8. 33-Riley Emig[9]

9. 5A-Zachary Allman[15]

10. 12-Brent Shearer[8]

11. 97-Brie Hershey[12]

12. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

13. 6-Bill Rose[10]

14. 23-Michael Millard[11]

15. 7S-Jason Sides[14]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[1]

2. 5-Spencer Bayston[2]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]

4. 69K-Lance Dewease[3]

5. 19-Brent Marks[8]

6. 39-Christopher Bell[7]

7. 69-Tim Glatfelter[10]

8. 11-TJ Stutts[5]

9. 45-Jeff Halligan[6]

10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[9]

11. 55-Alex Bowman[11]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[9]

5. 16-Gerard McIntyre Jr[4]

6. 9-Kasey Kahne[7]

7. 44-Dylan Norris[10]

8. 4R-Tim Wagaman II[11]

9. 87-Alan Krimes[8]

10. 19W-Troy Wagaman Jr[6]

11. M1-Mark Smith[5]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[3]

3. 71-Michael Kofoid[2]

4. 8-Freddie Rahmer[4]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]

6. 15-Donny Schatz[6]

7. 8D-Billy Dietrich[7]

8. 19R-Matt Campbell[11]

9. 99M-Kyle Moody[8]

10. 11A-Austin Bishop[10]

11. 23A-Chris Arnold[9]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]

2. 1A-Jacob Allen[2]

3. 55K-Robbie Kendall[3]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]

5. 83-James McFadden[9]

6. 27-Devon Borden[4]

7. 39D-Chase Dietz[10]

8. 11K-Kraig Kinser[6]

9. 7-Trey Hivner[7]

10. 5E-Brandon Rahmer[11]

11. 1X-Chad Trout[8]

DIRTVision FAST PASS Dash (8 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

2. 13-Justin Peck[1]

3. 5-Spencer Bayston[5]

4. 24-Rico Abreu[3]

5. 1A-Jacob Allen[8]

6. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

7. 2-David Gravel[2]

8. 49-Brad Sweet[7]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[1]

2. 11A-Austin Bishop[2]

3. 19W-Troy Wagaman Jr[3]

4. 55-Alex Bowman[5]

5. 1X-Chad Trout[8]

6. 33-Riley Emig[12]

7. 97-Brie Hershey[15]

8. 5A-Zachary Allman[13]

9. 23A-Chris Arnold[6]

10. 5E-Brandon Rahmer[4]

11. M1-Mark Smith[7]

12. 20G-Noah Gass[9]

13. 16A-Aaron Bollinger[10]

14. 75-Tyler Ross[11]

15. 12-Brent Shearer[14]

16. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[16]

17. 6-Bill Rose[17]

18. 23-Michael Millard[18]

19. 7S-Jason Sides[19]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 15-Donny Schatz[4]

2. 27-Devon Borden[2]

3. 9-Kasey Kahne[5]

4. 39D-Chase Dietz[8]

5. 44-Dylan Norris[9]

6. 69-Tim Glatfelter[7]

7. 19R-Matt Campbell[10]

8. 8D-Billy Dietrich[6]

9. 11K-Kraig Kinser[12]

10. 99M-Kyle Moody[14]

11. 39-Christopher Bell[3]

12. 11A-Austin Bishop[18]

13. 7-Trey Hivner[16]

14. 11-TJ Stutts[1]

15. 45-Jeff Halligan[13]

16. 4R-Tim Wagaman II[11]

17. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[17]

18. 87-Alan Krimes[15]

A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 1A-Jacob Allen[5]

2. 13-Justin Peck[2]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

4. 5-Spencer Bayston[3]

5. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]

6. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

7. 2-David Gravel[7]

8. 48-Danny Dietrich[18]

9. 49-Brad Sweet[8]

10. 69K-Lance Dewease[13]

11. 1S-Logan Schuchart[11]

12. 83-James McFadden[20]

13. 15-Donny Schatz[21]

14. 87-Alan Krimes[28]

15. 27-Devon Borden[22]

16. 44-Dylan Norris[26]

17. 16-Gerard McIntyre Jr[19]

18. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[15]

19. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[16]

20. 71-Michael Kofoid[10]

21. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[9]

22. 9-Kasey Kahne[23]

23. 11K-Kraig Kinser[25]

24. 6-Bill Rose[27]

25. 8-Freddie Rahmer[14]

26. 55K-Robbie Kendall[12]

27. 39D-Chase Dietz[24]

28. 19-Brent Marks[17]