Riley Kreisel Victorious at Lucas Oil Speedway with POWRi WAR Sprint League

From POWRi

WHEATLAND, MO (May 14, 2022) — Riley Kreisel would make a resounding statement of speed at Lucas Oil Speedway by claiming the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League feature event in the 11th Annual Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown.

Flying onto the smooth track with a 15.964-second-lap would find Kory Schudy earning the top-hot-lap-time as Zach Daum and Jack Wagner each would earn their heat race victory.

Launching to the initial green flag start would see high point qualifier and pole starting Kory Schudy battle outside front-row companion Casey Shuman into the first pair of corners as fourth-starting Riley Kreisel quickly gained on the lead.

Sticking true to flying around the high side of Lucas Oil Speedway, Riley Kreisel would not move away from the outer line of speed and into the front of the pack of POWRi WAR drivers. Jack Wagner would follow Riley past the other drivers with Casey Shuman, Zach Daum, and Zach Clark all inside the top five running order.

Holding steady while battling lap traffic, Kreisel would fend off the late-race charge of Jack Wagner to earn his first victory of 2022 and eleventh career POWRi WAR feature win. “This place has been on my bucket list to win; you can’t get much closer to a home track than here and this means so much said a victorious Riley Kreisel. Noting, “This thing is a powerhouse for an engine, and we got to use all of it tonight; I can’t thank my dad and uncle enough for everything.”

Closing quickly in the final laps, Jack Wagner would place a very close runner-up with Casey Shuman staying in the hunt for the front all feature placing third. In just his second non-wing sprint event Steven Russell would race from starting eighth to finishing fourth as pole-sitter Kory Schudy rounded out the top-five finishers at Lucas Oil Speedway for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League.

POWRi WAR Sprint League

Lucas Oil Speedway

Wheatland, Missouri

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Zach Daum[1]

2. 77K-Casey Shuman[6]

3. 1JR-Steven Russell[3]

4. 26-Zach Clark[9]

5. 8D-Terry Babb[7]

6. 2-Jason Billups[8]

7. 33-Bryson Smith[5]

8. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[4]

9. 52-Dean Bowers[2]

Auto Meter Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 77-Jack Wagner[1]

2. 28-Kory Schudy[9]

3. 91-Riley Kreisel[6]

4. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[7]

5. 16-Anthony Nicholson[4]

6. 41-Brad Wyatt[2]

7. 52B-Blake Bowers[3]

8. 73-Samuel Wagner[5]

9. 27-Justin Johnson[8]

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[4]

2. 77-Jack Wagner[6]

3. 77K-Casey Shuman[2]

4. 1JR-Steven Russell[8]

5. 28-Kory Schudy[1]

6. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[7]

7. 26-Zach Clark[3]

8. 33-Bryson Smith[13]

9. 16-Anthony Nicholson[11]

10. 8D-Terry Babb[9]

11. 31-Zach Daum[5]

12. 73-Samuel Wagner[15]

13. 2-Jason Billups[10]

14. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[16]

15. 27-Justin Johnson[17]

16. 41-Brad Wyatt[12]

17. 52B-Blake Bowers[14]

18. 52-Dean Bowers[18]