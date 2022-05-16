IRA/All Star Winged Sprint Challenge May 20 At Wilmot

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Sunday, May 15, 2022)–The Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association(IRA) versus traveling All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Winged Sprint Car Challenge Weekend opens Night 1 at Wilmot Raceway on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds Friday, May 20.

The regional IRA sprint car warriors will take on the Tony Stewart owned national series competitors at the original home track of the IRA, Wilmot Raceway, where the IRA began over 50 years ago.

The Brewington Electric/AutoMeter WingLESS sprints and the motorcycle engine powered winged IRA Lightning Sprints round out an all sprint car program for the one-third mile clay oval.

Grandstands will open on May 20 at 5 p.m. with on track activity at about 6 p.m. and racing to follow. Adult grandstand admission is $30.00 for ages 12 and over, $5.00 for ages 7-11, with children 6 and under admitted free. The pit gates will open at 2 p.m. with all pit passes being $35.00. Advance grandstand tickets are available on the track website at wilmotraceway.com. Further updates are available at the trackside raceline 262-862-2090 or the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook page.

Wilmot’s scheduled Diamond 44 for WABAM Dirt King Late Models along with WingLESS sprints, Lightning Sprints and Modifieds was rained out on May 15 when off and on rains hit the facility just as the grandstand gates were opening. Additional rain came just after track crews reworked the racing surface and additional rain fell during hot laps, forcing officials to call the program. Pit pass and grandstand rain checks can be used for the next WABAM late model program scheduled for Wilmot on Saturday, September 10, the final scheduled night of Wilmot’s 2022 season.

On Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22, Wilmot Raceway will host the Monster Truck Showdown Days 1 and 2. Track party Saturday is 5-6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Sunday the track party is from 2 until 3:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 4 p.m. Additional information including on the Monster Truck shows is available exclusively at wilmotmonstertrucks.com.