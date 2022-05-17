Howard Law is Official A Main Sponsor of Sprint Invaders!

By Bill W

May 17, 2022 – Marty Howard and Howard Law have been strong supporters of the Sprint Invaders, and that partnership continues in 2022, as Howard Law will be the official A main sponsor of the Sprint Invaders series.

Howard has been a long-time supporter of sprint car racing, and in 2021 helped form the “Fossil Racing” team, whose driver, Jonathan Cornell, won the Sprint Invaders championship.

The series will kick off its 14-event season on Friday, May 27 at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. Monday, May 29, 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa will host the Sprint Invaders.

About Howard Law:

The Law Office of Marty R. Howard, P.C. is a law firm based in Clive (Des Moines), Iowa. Its founder, Marty R. Howard, is an attorney licensed to practice in both Iowa and Wisconsin. Marty has been involved in automobile racing nearly his whole life, and is proud to be able to give back to the sport he loves. He is a long time sponsor of Bill Balog and B Squared Motorsports, now running its second season on the All Stars Circuit of Champions tour. For the past five years, the firm has sponsored the Howard Law Fuel Up Program Powered by Casey’s General Stores, which provides weekly tow money for 410 sprint car teams at the Knoxville Raceway. Howard Law is also a member of the Knoxville 360 Booster Club, which adds to the 360 feature purse each race night. In addition, for the last six years the firm has sponsored the Badger Midget Howard Law Cash Draw, where one lucky driver receives a purse adder in every A feature. Howard Law also sponsors various sprint car, midget and late model teams and drivers across the country.

The practice focus of Howard Law is representing business clients and individuals with respect to employment matters, commercial contracts and leases, real estate law and other business matters. Howard Law also represents race car drivers and team owners with respect to driver contracts and sponsorship agreements. Marty can be contacted at racelaw57@gmail.com or (515) 490-5788.

Registration forms for the Sprint Invaders can be found at www.SprintInvaders.org.

Series Sponsors

Howard Law is the A main sponsor. Randall’s Performance of Gladstone, Illinois, Joshua Denning & Associates of Fort Madison, Iowa, Mohrfeld Solar of Fort Madison, and Golden Eagle Distributors of Mount Pleasant, Iowa are heat sponsors. Shottenkirk Automotive Group will enter its first year sponsoring the Shake-up Dash. Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing will be the Trophy Sponsor. Reid’s Landscapes and Turf will award $50 to anyone drawing a 50 pill to begin the night. A hard-charger award will be presented each night in honor of Christine Wahl Levitt. That is presented by Scott Donlan.

Maxim Chassis Giveaway

A brand-new Maxim Chassis will be given away at the 2022 banquet following the season. Car owners participating in 100% of the scheduled races will be eligible for the drawing.

Win a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill!

One lucky winner will take home a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill courtesy of the Mighty Miss Grill Company, a meat bundle courtesy of Ray’s Specialty Meats-Meat Market and two bags of pellets from 34 Raceway. Tickets will be available from your favorite Sprint Invaders Teams and at racing events throughout the season. Thank you to our sponsors and supporters for helping to make this fundraiser possible. The drawing will be held at the “Fall Haul” at 34 Raceway on Saturday, September 24.

Check out the website for the Sprint Invaders located at www.SprintInvaders.org, and visit us on Facebook as well!

2022 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 9 – 34 Raceway (Rain/Cold)

Friday, May 27 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Sunday, May 29 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Thursday, June 16 – Eldon Raceway (Eldon, IA)

Friday, June 24 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, June 25 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, July 3 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 14 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Sunday, July 17 – East Moline Speedway (East Moline, IL)

Wednesday, July 27 – Dubuque Speedway (Dubuque, IA)

Saturday, August 20 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Sunday, August 21 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)

Friday, September 23 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, September 24 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, September 25 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)