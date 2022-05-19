Dennison Racing Tee’s / Jersey Freeze Night this Saturday!

_Front Page News, Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville Raceway Top Story Logo

From Knoxville Raceway
This Saturday at the Sprint Car Capital of the World is Dennison Racing Tee’s and Jersey Freeze Night! It’s week #5 for the Knoxville Championship Series 410, 360 and Pace Performance Pro Sprint Cars!

We also welcome the Midwest Power Series 360 sprints. If a 360 driver can win both main events this weekend at Jackson Motorplex on Friday and Knoxville on Saturday, they will earn a bonus of $3,000 thanks to Greg Parent and the Midwest Power Series!

Everything you need to know for this Saturday:

Pit Gates Open – 4:00pm, CT
Grandstand Gates Open: 6:00pm, CT
Hot Laps Begin: 6:45pm, CT
Ticket Prices: Adults – $15; Seniors (62+) $12; Military – $12; Teens – $10; Children 12 and under – Free.
Tickets available at the ticket office on race day.
Pit Passes – $30
360 main event pays a special $3,000 to win.
410’s pay $5,000 to win.
Pits will be open following the races.
Scanner Frequency for our announcers is: 454.5000
Small, collapsible soft-sided coolers are allowed.
Rubber or foam seat cushions are allowed and must be 20″ wide or less.
Not allowed: firearms, pets, bottles, glass and metal stadium seats.
Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted. Designated smoking areas are under the grandstands.
If you can’t make it to the track, watch live on DIRTVision.com
Race line-ups, results and point standings are available on the free Knoxville Raceway app.