Dennison Racing Tee’s / Jersey Freeze Night this Saturday!

This Saturday at the Sprint Car Capital of the World is Dennison Racing Tee’s and Jersey Freeze Night! It’s week #5 for the Knoxville Championship Series 410, 360 and Pace Performance Pro Sprint Cars!

We also welcome the Midwest Power Series 360 sprints. If a 360 driver can win both main events this weekend at Jackson Motorplex on Friday and Knoxville on Saturday, they will earn a bonus of $3,000 thanks to Greg Parent and the Midwest Power Series!

Everything you need to know for this Saturday:

Pit Gates Open – 4:00pm, CT

Grandstand Gates Open: 6:00pm, CT

Hot Laps Begin: 6:45pm, CT

Ticket Prices: Adults – $15; Seniors (62+) $12; Military – $12; Teens – $10; Children 12 and under – Free.

Tickets available at the ticket office on race day.

Pit Passes – $30

360 main event pays a special $3,000 to win.

410’s pay $5,000 to win.

Pits will be open following the races.

Scanner Frequency for our announcers is: 454.5000

Small, collapsible soft-sided coolers are allowed.

Rubber or foam seat cushions are allowed and must be 20″ wide or less.

Not allowed: firearms, pets, bottles, glass and metal stadium seats.

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted. Designated smoking areas are under the grandstands.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch live on DIRTVision.com

Race line-ups, results and point standings are available on the free Knoxville Raceway app.