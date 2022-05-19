WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CARS SET FOR 1ST OF 2 APPEARANCES AT SHARON IN 2022 THIS SATURDAY NIGHT

﻿

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…After a wildly successful return after 14 years, Sharon Speedway is ready to welcome back the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series to its 3/8-mile red clay oval this Saturday night (May 21) for the first of two appearances during the 93rd anniversary season! Joining the World of Outlaws will be the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks. Warmups are scheduled for approximately 6:30 p.m. with qualifying and racing to follow.

Prior to last year’s thriller won by Dave Blaney in spectacular fashion over Sheldon Haudenschild, “The Greatest Show on Dirt” last appeared at Sharon on June 1, 2007 when the “King of the Outlaws”, Steve Kinser, scored the victory. Kinser leads the way at Sharon with four WoO wins, while Danny Lasoski is the only other repeat winner with victories in 2002 and 2004. Besides Blaney, who owns 34 career “410” wins at Sharon, other single WoO winners at Sharon include Jac Haudenschild (2006), Jason Meyers (2005), and Joey Saldana (2002). Blaney’s win last year was his 95th career WoO win, but first since 1997!

Heading into this weekend’s two-race swing in Ohio with $10,000 to-win on the line at both Attica Raceway Park and Sharon, defending and three-time WoO Champion, Brad Sweet, sits atop the points. Sweet though has just one win in 2022 and his points lead has shrunk to 20 over two-time winner David Gravel. Carson Macedo leads the Series with four wins and is third in points over Sheldon Haudenschild, who won his third race of the year on Tuesday night at Bridgeport (NJ) Speedway. Completing the top 10 in points with wins in parentheses are Logan Schuchart (1), Spencer Bayston (1), Donny Schatz (1), James McFadden, Jacob Allen (2), and Brock Zearfoss.

Other World of Outlaws that will be on hand include Kasey Kahne, who recently returned from an injury that sidelined him, Kraig Kinser, rookie Noah Gass, Bill Rose, and Canadian Robbie Price, who has taken over the seat in Jason Sides’ #7s. Former WoO racer, Ian Madsen, will be behind the wheel of the locally-owned Demyan/Rudzik #49 team. Californian Rico Abreu will also be in action. Central Pennsylvania star, Brent Marks, who has two WoO wins this season, is also expected. The World of Outlaws will return for a second visit on Saturday, September 24.

Cap Henry opened the season at Sharon on April 30 winning the $6,500 All Star Circuit of Champions show for his second career Sharon win; however, Mother Nature has taken the checkered flag the last two Saturday nights for the non-sanctioned “Super Series” events.

The following drivers will be eligible the Mobile Bail Bonds “Bounty Hunter” Bonus: Carl Bowser, Steve Bright, Bob Felmlee, A.J. Flick, Ryan Fredericks, Darin Gallagher, George Hobaugh, Adam Kekich, Arnie Kent, Dan Kuriger, Brandon Matus, Brent Matus, Logan McCandless, Nathen McDowell, Darren Pifer, Russ Sansosti, Jeremy Weaver, Eric L. Williams & Randy Wyant. If one of those racers can defeat the World of Outlaws, the driver will earn a $1,000 bonus; if not, the highest finishing eligible driver will receive a $150 bonus. The posted bonuses will continue throughout 2022 at the All Stars and World of Outlaws events.

The competitive Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stock division will be making their season debut on Saturday night and racing for $750 to-win. Sharon has the highest average weekly car count of any regional speedway running the Stocks, but also boasts the highest payoff. Curt J. Bish won the last two track championships and now owns six career wins including the 2019 $10,000 “Steel Valley Pro Stock Nationals”. Alan Dellinger, who still competes part-time, sits atop the division’s all-time win list with 66. Steve D’Apolito’s 32 wins are the next highest amongst active racers.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the Pro Stock division. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finished highest in the feature.

There is no Sharon registration fee for the Pro Stocks. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2022 season, please bring the registration form with you completed http://sharonspeedway.myracepass.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=713060

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

Pit passes will go on sale at 2 p.m. with grandstands opening at 4 p.m. General admission for those 13 and over is $35 in advance and $39 on Saturday, while reserve tickets are $39 in advance and $42 on Saturday for all ages. Students 6-12 are $10. Advance and reserved tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&eventID=74168

Kids 5 and under are free. Pit passes are $45. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted. Camping permits are $25 and can be reserved at the following link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/rv-trailer-tent-camping-tickets-98988

Coming up next weekend (May 27-28) will be a doubleheader for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Models featuring a complete show each night with Friday night paying $10,000 to-win and Saturday night $20,000 to-win! Friday night will also include the Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars, while Saturday night will include the HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds. Tickets are available here https://worldofoutlaws.com/schedule/?tickets=WoO

