Severe Weather Forces Cancellation of Saturday’s World of Outlaws Race at Sharon Speedway

By Brian Walker

HARTFORD, OH – May 21, 2022 – In the interest of safety for fans and teams, Saturday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Sharon Speedway has been canceled with a severe weather event moving into the eastern Ohio area. Series and track officials worked closely with Precision Weather Service and meteorologist Wayne Mahar to make the call.

All tickets already purchased in advance to Saturday’s show at Sharon will automatically roll over to be used for the next World of Outlaws race at the Hartford Township, OH oval on Saturday, September 24. If September’s race does not work, you have until June 21 to REQUEST A REFUND HERE. If you have any further questions, email tickets@dirtcar.com for more information.

Any pit passes purchased at the track can be exchanged at the gate in September, or can be mailed to the World Racing Group office at 7575 West Winds Blvd NW Suite D, Concord, NC 20287 for a refund.

Up next for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is a return to Atomic Speedway in Waverly, OH next Saturday, May 28. Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE, or stream every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.

