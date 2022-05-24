Huset’s Speedway Hosting NOSA Series and Tri-State Late Models During Big Weekend of Racing

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 23, 2022) – The first of four multiple-day events at Huset’s Speedway this season arrives this weekend.

The dirt oval features back-to-back races this Sunday and Monday featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association. The Tri-State Late Models joins the program on Sunday for the $5,000-to-win, $500-to-start Ben Nothdurft Memorial presented by Bargain Barn Tire Center. The Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks are part of Monday’s event.

This season has been filled with parity thus far with nine feature winners in nine main events at Huset’s Speedway.

Lynton Jeffrey, Parker Price-Miller and Giovanni Scelzi each have a Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig win. The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series features have been captured by Brandon Bosma, Lee Goos Jr. and Trevor Serbus. Zach Olivier, Matt Steuerwald and Cory Yeigh have been victorious during Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks competition.

The battle in the championship standings is tight in all three divisions as well.

Justin Henderson holds a three-point advantage over Austin McCarl in the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig class. Goos Jr. is up six points over Dusty Ballenger and nine points over Mike Moore in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series division. The top seven are separated by only four points in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks class with Steuerwald in front.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. each night this weekend.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8); and Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Brandon Bosma – 1 (May 8); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22); and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 1 (May 22); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 8); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for NOSA 410 Sprints and the Ben Nothdurft Memorial presented by Bargain Barn Tire Center featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and the Tri-State Late Models and Monday featuring the NOSA Series/Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

