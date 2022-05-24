Rain Postpones Xtreme Outlaw Midgets at Millbridge to Tuesday & Wednesday

By Brian Walker

SALISBURY, NC – May 23, 2022 – An onslaught of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day has forced the postponement of the inaugural race for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota Racing.

The Series is still set for two nights of racing at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, NC with the Production Alliance Group Double Down Showdown now shifting to Tuesday and Wednesday, May 23-24. For fans unable to attend the historic debut, you can watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.

Parking for haulers will resume at 11 am on Tuesday with cars slated to hit the track at 6:30 pm both nights. A unique aspect at Millbridge is that every ticket is a pit pass this week with adult ($25) and kids ($15) bands available for purchase at the gates.

A racer appreciation lunch is scheduled for 3:00 pm at the track on Tuesday with a post-race party featuring a band, beer, and food to follow the action.

