OCRS ready to invade Salina Highbanks Speedway Saturday

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (May 24, 2022) – It took nine AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car events to produce a repeat winner, and it happened last weekend at 81 Speedway.

Steven Shebester, who picked up his seventh OCRS career victory and second of the season, could make it three when the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars make their first visit of the season to Salina Highbanks Speedway on Saturday.

Last season Alex Sewell won on the 3/8’s mile highbanks oval then in September ASCS champion Blake Hahn won the AmeriFlex Challenge VI racing driving Elizabeth Phillips sprinter.

Blake Edwards of Claremore leads the points chase holding a 50 point margin over Rees Moran. Terry Easum sits in third.

What you need to know……..

Where: Salina Highbanks Speedway

When: Saturday, May 28

What: AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series IMCA points race

Times: Pit Gates open at 3 p.m., Grandstand opens at 5, Driver draw 4:30-5:30, Drivers meeting 5:45, Hot laps 6:30, Racing starts at 7.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,000-to-win, $250-to-start.

Track website: SalinaHighbanksSpeedway.com.

Top 10 Standings: 1. Blake Edwards 939; 2. Rees Moran 889; 3. Terry Easum 802; 4 Sheldon Barksdale 784; 5. Whit Gastineau 658; 6. Steven Shebester 651; 7, Elizabeth Phillips 604; 8. Johnny Kent 578; 9. Joe Bob Lee 570; 10. Fred Mattox 485.

2022 Winners: 3/4 – Steven Shebester (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/5 – Tyler Drueke (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/19 – Blake Edwards (Creek County Speedway); 3/25 – John Carney II (Thunderbird Speedway); 3/26 – Tanner Conn (Lawton Speedway); 4/9 – Terry Easum (Oklahoma Sports Park); 4/23 – Johnny Kent (Creek County Speedway); 5/20 – Danny Smith (Tulsa Speedway); 5/21 – Steven Shebester (81 Speedway).

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series