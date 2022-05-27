OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY POSTPONES MAY 27TH OPENER

OHSWEKEN, ON. – May 27, 2022 – Ohsweken Speedway’s re-opening scheduled for tonight, has been rained out. After a successful Test and Tune earlier in the week, Ohsweken Speedway Officials are disappointed to have to cancel. “It was amazing to have cars back on the track practicing for the first time since 2019,” said speedway owner Glenn Styres. “But it has been raining all night, and there is rain in the forecast until Saturday Morning. It’s a battle that we can’t win today.”

The season opener will now be Friday June 3, 2022 with the King of the Hill Event rescheduled to Friday June 17, 2022. “Our crews have been working hard and we are ready to go, unfortunately we will have to wait one more week,” said Clinton Geoffrey Speedway Manager. “It’s disappointing, but we can’t control the weather. We were hoping to build on the momentum from Tuesday but we will make the most of the extra week.”

With Rain Postponing tonight’s event, the 25th Season will kick off Friday June 3rd, presented by FRIDAY NIGHT THUNDER. The night features the track’s four weekly divisions, the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, plus the Fan Blast 500 where fans will have a chance to win $500. Pit Gates Open at 5:30, Spectator Gates at 6:00, Racing at 7:30pm.

NOTE: New Electronic Waiver

Please click this link to sign the Annual Pit Waiver if you plan on attending in the Pit Area in 2022. https://ohsspeed.speedwaiver.com/kinxf

