Macri Wins Thriller to Open Weikert Weekend at Port Royal

From Tyler Altmeyer

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (May 28, 2022) — For the second time in as many tries, and for the third time in his career, the “Concrete Kid” Anthony Macri is a Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, continuing his winning ways with a Bob Weikert Memorial opening night triumph worth $10,000.

Macri, now a three-time Series winner in 2022 with his first occurring at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway on April 21, was forced to do things the hard way on Saturday night at the “Speed Palace,” outdueling National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Lance Dewease, in a four-lap slugfest, utilizing a turn four slider to take command officially on lap 29 of 30. Not wanting to surrender, Dewease pulled even with Macri down the backstretch on the final circuit, but Macri’s momentum through turns three and four propelled the Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, native to the point with a final margin of victory equaling 0.289 seconds.

Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich led the first 24 circuits before giving up the top spot to Dewease. The pair battled side-by-side through turn four, but contact with the outside retaining wall by Dietrich allowed Dewease to ultimately slip by.

“That was a blast,” Anthony Macri said, driver of the J&S Classics/C&D Rigging/Valley Supply/No. 39M sprint car. “I knew Lance was probably way too tight to run the top like I was. I knew that was where I was going to make my momentum. At that point, I knew I just had to keep the tires underneath me and force myself to think how Lance would think. He’s a smart race car driver, and he was probably trying to mess my air up. I just tried to zig when he zagged and do what I could to get by him.

“Hats off to this entire team,” Macri concluded. “Everyone works so hard and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish. Hopefully we can come back here tomorrow and do it again.”

Danny Dietrich held on to finish third to open Weikert Memorial weekend, followed by Brent Marks and Justin Peck.

The Bob Weikert Memorial, honoring legendary car owner and National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Bob Weikert, will continue at the “Speed Palace” Sunday, May 29, with the $29,000-to-win finale.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Bob Weikert Memorial – Opening Night

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 69K-Lance Dewease, 16.156[10]

2. 13-Justin Peck, 16.346[1]

3. 5C-Dylan Cisney, 16.391[7]

4. 70-Sammy Swindell, 16.462[2]

5. 1-Logan Wagner, 16.513[26]

6. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.526[31]

7. 7-Scott Bogucki, 16.531[3]

8. 67-Justin Whittall, 16.543[8]

9. 29-Danny Dietrich, 16.574[28]

10. 19M-Brent Marks, 16.610[17]

11. 11T-TJ Stutts, 16.634[5]

12. 21-Brian Brown, 16.651[21]

13. 17B-Bill Balog, 16.651[27]

14. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 16.713[39]

15. 10-Zeb Wise, 16.738[19]

16. 19MM-Landon Myers, 16.762[13]

17. 6-Ryan Smith, 16.769[18]

18. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 16.832[32]

19. 17-Steve Buckwalter, 16.847[15]

20. 98-Tyler Bear, 16.858[4]

21. 55W-Mike Wagner, 16.879[24]

22. 20-Ryan Taylor, 16.885[6]

23. 26-Cory Eliason, 16.901[33]

24. 11-Parker Price Miller, 16.904[14]

25. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.940[38]

26. 19-Chris Windom, 16.977[23]

27. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 16.980[20]

28. 47K-Kody Lehman, 17.065[9]

29. 77-Zach Newlin, 17.069[12]

30. 45-Jeff Halligan, 17.073[22]

31. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 17.085[35]

32. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 17.144[25]

33. 24-Rico Abreu, 17.189[30]

34. 4-Cap Henry, 17.237[34]

35. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 17.260[37]

36. 19S-Curt Stroup, 17.261[40]

37. 14T-Tyler Walton, 17.329[16]

38. 8-Nick Sweigart, 17.366[11]

39. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr, 17.402[29]

40. 35-Tyler Reeser, 17.775[41]

41. 12W-Troy Fraker, 18.625[36]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

2. 29-Danny Dietrich[6]

3. 55W-Mike Wagner[3]

4. 69K-Lance Dewease[8]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[5]

6. 6-Ryan Smith[4]

7. 1-Logan Wagner[7]

8. 24-Rico Abreu[9]

9. 14T-Tyler Walton[10]

10. 12W-Troy Fraker[11]

11. 77-Zach Newlin[1]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 45-Jeff Halligan[1]

2. 19-Chris Windom[2]

3. 20-Ryan Taylor[3]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]

5. 19M-Brent Marks[6]

6. 39M-Anthony Macri[7]

7. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[4]

8. 13-Justin Peck[8]

9. 4-Cap Henry[9]

10. 8-Nick Sweigart[10]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[2]

2. 17-Steve Buckwalter[4]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

4. 10-Zeb Wise[5]

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[1]

6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[9]

7. 5C-Dylan Cisney[8]

8. 11T-TJ Stutts[6]

9. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[10]

10. 7-Scott Bogucki[7]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 98-Tyler Bear[4]

2. 11-Parker Price Miller[3]

3. 21-Brian Brown[6]

4. 35-Tyler Reeser[10]

5. 28-Brandon Spithaler[1]

6. 67-Justin Whittall[7]

7. 47K-Kody Lehman[2]

8. 70-Sammy Swindell[8]

9. 19MM-Landon Myers[5]

10. 19S-Curt Stroup[9]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 6-Ryan Smith[5]

3. 45-Jeff Halligan[6]

4. 7-Scott Bogucki[4]

5. 35-Tyler Reeser[9]

6. 19MM-Landon Myers[8]

7. 11T-TJ Stutts[2]

8. 24-Rico Abreu[14]

9. 19-Chris Windom[3]

10. 4-Cap Henry[15]

11. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[7]

12. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[17]

13. 47K-Kody Lehman[13]

14. 19S-Curt Stroup[19]

15. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[11]

16. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]

17. 77-Zach Newlin[18]

18. 28-Brandon Spithaler[12]

19. 8-Nick Sweigart[20]

20. 14T-Tyler Walton[16]

21. 12W-Troy Fraker[21]

Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]

2. 69K-Lance Dewease[7]

3. 29-Danny Dietrich[2]

4. 19M-Brent Marks[10]

5. 13-Justin Peck[8]

6. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[18]

7. 5C-Dylan Cisney[5]

8. 1-Logan Wagner[11]

9. 67-Justin Whittall[1]

10. 10-Zeb Wise[14]

11. 21-Brian Brown[9]

12. 55W-Mike Wagner[19]

13. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[17]

14. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[12]

15. 11-Parker Price Miller[16]

16. 17B-Bill Balog[15]

17. 45-Jeff Halligan[23]

18. 26-Cory Eliason[21]

19. 6-Ryan Smith[22]

20. 98-Tyler Bear[6]

21. 7-Scott Bogucki[24]

22. 70-Sammy Swindell[13]

23. 17-Steve Buckwalter[4]

24. 20-Ryan Taylor[20]

25. 11T-TJ Stutts[26]

26. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[25]