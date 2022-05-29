It’s Dylan Westbrook On The Last Lap At Lake Ozark Speedway!

By Bryan Hubert

ELDON, Mo. (May 28, 2022) Going full out in pursuit of Matt Covington over the final five laps of Saturday’s A-Feature at Lake Ozark Speedway, the Missile Motorsports No. 95 and Hills Racing No. 47x went slide for slide with Dylan Westbrook’s last lap slider through the first and second turns securing his third career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Taking off sixth on the grid, Dylan raced to the podium on Lap 8. Going after Wayne Johnson through numerous restarts, Westbrook finally got the position on Lap 12. Chasing Covington into traffic, Dylan was on the No. 95 on Lap 16.

Wheel to wheel with Covington a lap later, the difference was 0.001-seconds with the No. 95 holding. Playing traffic like chess, Covington protected the open line to pull back to a half-second advantage with five to go.

Getting clean track between himself and Covington, the gap closed rapidly with a difference of only 0.283-seconds on Lap 21. Closing on another group of slower cars with three to go, Covington’s breathing room was dashed as the pair raced to two to go. Forced to the bottom, coming to the white flag, Westbrook shoved the nose of the No. 47x under Covington, forcing him to navigate the middle groove.

Holding by 0.051-seconds at the wave of the white flag, the run into turns one and two saw Dylan drive hard to the bottom. Clearing Covington and the slower car, the No. 47x hustled the cushion through the final two turns to win by 0.764-seconds.

Matt Covington settled for second with Wayne Johnson barely holding onto third following contact between the No. 2c and Blake Hahn’s No. 52 off the second turn of the final lap. Hahn ended up fourth, with Ryan Timms rolling from 11th to complete the top five.

Joe B. Miller from 12th made it to sixth with Miles Paulus seventh. Garet Williamson from 17th made it to eighth, followed by Jason Martin from 18th. Chase Porter made up six positions to finish tenth.

Saturday’s field at Lake Ozark Speedway numbered 32. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. was the overall quick qualifier at 12.430-seconds. SCE Gaskets Heat Races went to Brandon Anderson, Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Gunner Ramey, and Wayne Johnson. Garet Williamson topped the night’s BMRS B-Feature. Provisional starts went to Tim Crawley and Landon Britt.

The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, heads to Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee, Okla., for the first time in 22 years on Sunday, May 29.

Gates open opens at 4:00 P.M. in the Pits and 5:00 P.M. in the Grandstands. Hot Laps are at 6:30 P.M. and Racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Thunderbird Speedway is located at the Muskogee Fairgrounds (1444 S Cherokee St). For information on the track, as well as directions, log onto http://www.thunderbirdspeedwayok.com or call Terry Mattox at (918) 417-0624.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Car Count: 32

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (4 Laps): 1. 98P-Miles Paulus, 12.880[5]; 2. 4-Evan Martin, 12.888[3]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 12.896[1]; 4. 86-Timothy Smith, 13.060[4]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner, 13.064[8]; 6. 10-Landon Britt, 13.272[2]; 7. 2-Chase Porter, 13.338[7]; 8. 9M-Jarman Dalitz, 14.613[6]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (4 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 12.430[5]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 12.642[1]; 3. 97-Scotty Milan, 12.878[8]; 4. 187-Landon Crawley, 12.969[3]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton, 13.024[6]; 6. 36-Jason Martin, 13.415[4]; 7. 2D-Dylan Opdahl, 13.428[7]; 8. 16-Dustin Clark, 14.749[2]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (4 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, 12.639[4]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson, 12.754[2]; 3. 11A-Austin O’Neal, 12.899[8]; 4. 21-Gunner Ramey, 12.943[6]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 12.962[7]; 6. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 13.033[5]; 7. 10P-Dylan Postier, 13.551[3]; 8. 40S-Shain Kaiser, 13.551[1]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 4 (4 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 12.572[4]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, 12.825[1]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms, 12.969[6]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt, 12.995[2]; 5. 0-Jake Griffin, 13.035[8]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.066[5]; 7. 1X-Tim Crawley, 13.131[7]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 13.977[3]

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 16 in combined Qualifying and Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

SCE Gaskets Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 2. 98P-Miles Paulus[4]; 3. 86-Timothy Smith[1]; 4. 77-Jack Wagner[5]; 5. 2-Chase Porter[7]; 6. 9M-Jarman Dalitz[8]; 7. 10-Landon Britt[6]; 8. 4-Evan Martin[3]

SCE Gaskets Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 3. 97-Scotty Milan[2]; 4. 187-Landon Crawley[1]; 5. 36-Jason Martin[6]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton[5]; 7. 2D-Dylan Opdahl[7]; 8. 16-Dustin Clark[8]

SCE Gaskets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Gunner Ramey[1]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[4]; 3. 11A-Austin O’Neal [2]; 4. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]; 5. 50K-Kyle Bellm[6]; 6. 24-Garet Williamson[3]; 7. 10P-Dylan Postier[7]; 8. 40S-Shain Kaiser[8]

SCE Gaskets Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 5. 22S-Slater Helt[1]; 6. 0-Jake Griffin[5]; 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]; 8. 1X-Tim Crawley[7]

BMRS B-Features (Top 6 advance)

BMRS B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 24-Garet Williamson[4]; 2. 36-Jason Martin[2]; 3. 8M-Kade Morton[6]; 4. 187-Landon Crawley[3]; 5. 50K-Kyle Bellm[1]; 6. 22S-Slater Helt[5]; 7. 0-Jake Griffin[7]; 8. 4-Evan Martin[11]; 9. 40S-Shain Kaiser[12]; 10. 10P-Dylan Postier[10]; 11. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]; 12. 2D-Dylan Opdahl[9]; 13. 16-Dustin Clark[13]; 14. 9M-Jarman Dalitz[14]; 15. (DNS) 10-Landon Britt; 16. (DNS) 1X-Tim Crawley

A-Feature

FloRacing A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson[3]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[7]; 5. 5T-Ryan Timms[11]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[12]; 7. 98P-Miles Paulus[1]; 8. 24-Garet Williamson[17]; 9. 36-Jason Martin[18]; 10. 2-Chase Porter[16]; 11. 97-Scotty Milan[9]; 12. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 13. 1X-Tim Crawley[23]; 14. 45X-Kyler Johnson[13]; 15. 50K-Kyle Bellm[21]; 16. 11A-Austin O’Neal[10]; 17. 86-Timothy Smith[14]; 18. 187-Landon Crawley[20]; 19. 77-Jack Wagner[15]; 20. 21-Gunner Ramey[8]; 21. 8M-Kade Morton[19]; 22. 10-Landon Britt[24]; 23. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]; 24. 22S-Slater Helt[22]

Lap Leader(s): Matt Covington 1-24; Dylan Westbrook 25

Hard Charger: Garet Williamson +9

Quick Time: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 12.430

High Point Driver: Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

Provisional(s): Tim Crawley (Points) / Landon Britt (Points)