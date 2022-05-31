Chris Myers wins at Wayne County Speedway

From Randy Worrell

Myers, from his outside row three starting slot, inherited the lead on lap five after a trio of contenders suffered misfortune early in the 25-lap main. Zach Ames, who started outside the second row, hooked a rut in turn 3 during the opening circuit that ended his evening after nearly getting airborne. Wyatt Zimmerman, running a strong third on lap five, jumped the cushion in turns 1 and 2 and flipped his mount to bring out the event’s second red. Andrew Palker then grabbed the point and looked poised to get his first checkered flag in nearly three years before jumping the cushion between turns 1 and 2 a lap later, sending the McClure Motorsports entry pitside.

Myers, who had closed to three car lengths of the lead on lap 4, survived a mid-race charge from Danny Mumaw in picking up his first win of the season in the familiar Kempthorn Motors yellow No. 38. Mumaw finished second from seventh, Henry Malcuit came home third with Tyler Street fourth from row five with Jason Dolick rounding out the top five.

“I saw (Danny) dive underneath me there in turn four and thought l’d better pick up the pace a little bit,” said Myers. “This a tough track, and it was perfect tonight. This car has been competing here since l first started racing, and it feels great to put it in victory lane.”