BOSS / FAST Double-Double at I-96 June 3-4

By Aaron Fry

After a highly successful doubleheader at Fremont Speedway, the twin powers of BOSS and FAST return to action in a very rare twin billing doubleheader. Both tours will compete in complete shows both Friday and Saturday, along with the GLSS 360’s, in the Full Throttle Sprint Car Nationals. The stage for the action will be the always well prepared I-96 Speedway near Lake Odessa, Michigan.

The MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series will be joined by the GLTS sprint cars with BOSS format and rules prevailing. Hoosier hot shoe Jesse Vermillion will lead the touring stars into battle with the current lead in the standings. Tour veteran Dustin Ingle is well within striking distance though. Michigan driver Brian Ruhlman, fresh off his first tour win, will defend the home turf and looks to improve upon his 3rd place standing. Saban Bibent, Blake Vermillion, Ricky Lewis, Paul Dues, Cody White, Lee Underwood and Luke Hall round out the current top 10. Also expected are Isaac Chapple, Matt Westfall, Cody Gardner and a large group of GLTS stars and cars…… and even some surprises!

On the Ti22 Performance FAST side, Nate Dussel has now won 2 of the 4 events contested and has pulled out to a 36-point lead on veteran racer Lee Jacobs. Fremont’s Zeth Sabo sits third, fresh off a great performance at Fremont where he gave Dussel all he wanted in a dogfight for the lead late in the race. Southern Ohio stalwart, Nathan Skaggs, sits fourth in the standings with Ricky Peterson rounding out the top 5. Sean Rayhall, Justin Clark, Mitch Harble, Jordan Harble and Jordan Ryan round out the top 10.

Friday night, the driver’s meeting will be at 5:45 with engine heat at 6 and hot laps at 6:30. Qualifying is slated for 7 with racing at 8 pm. On Saturday, all times are moved up a half hour with driver meeting at 5:15 and racing at 7:30. Each night, adult general admission is $25, with youth ages 5-10 just $10 and kids 4 and under are free. Pit passes will be $35. If you can’t make it to the track, be sure to catch all the action LIVE on TheCushion.com.

For competing teams, as always with BOSS and FAST, there are no membership or entry fees. Both nights will feature the standard pay. For BOSS/GLTS, the payout is as follows: 2000, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 340, 330, 320, 310, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300. All B-Main non transfers will earn $100 tow money. For the winged FAST 410’s, the payout will be: 3000, 1500, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 475, 450, 425, 400, 390, 380, 370, 360, 350, 350, 350, 350, 350. Again, $100 will be awarded to all B-Main non-transfers. Heat race money for both tours will be provided by TCB Speed, NAPA of Fremont, Brave Breeds Rescue Inc, TheCushion.com, The Main Event Bar & Grill and Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel. Also, bonus awards are provided by Kear’s Speed Shop, Elizabeth Gardner Photography, Cowen Truck Line, Hoosier Racing Tire, Accu-Force Shock Dyno, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, and J&F Construction.

Tire for both divisions will be available at the GLSS/GLTS truck and trailer along with the BOSS/FAST truck. For BOSS, all 4 corners must be Hoosier tires with the right rear a spec Medium or H15. The other three corners are open Hoosier. For FAST, both rears must be spec Hoosiers. The right rear must be the Medium or H15 and the left rear must be the H12. Fronts are open Hoosiers. You do NOT have to run the same tire all night. For FAST, wings must be flat top with a maximum 2″ wicker.

Fuel will be available at the GLSS trailer. Mufflers are NOT required. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders. Parking will be at a premium, so PLEASE park close to the haulers next to you! Raceivers ARE mandatory at all times cars are on the track.

The official host hotel is the Super 8 of Ionia, Michigan, conveniently located one exit from the track exit. Please call 616-527-2828 to reserve a room. Be sure to ask for the BOSS/FAST racer’s rate of $79 per night. The reserved room block falls off after midnight Wednesday night, so do not delay!