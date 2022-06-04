Neuman Wins MOWA Feature at Tri-City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (June 3, 2022) — Jake Neuman won the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature Friday night at Tri-City Speedway. Zach Daum, Aryrton Gennetten, Cory Bruns, and Zach Hampton rounded out the top five.

Midwest Open Wheel Association

Tri-City Speedway

Granite City, Illinois

Friday, June 3, 2022

Feature:

1. 3N-Jake Neuman

2. 5D-Zach Daum

3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten

4. 44-Cory Bruns

5. 35-Zach Hampton

6. 55-Alex Bowman

7. 97-Scotty Milan

8. 14-Chase Briscoe

9. 10S-Jeremy Standridge

10. 5-Kory Bales

11. 21R-Gunner Ramey

12. 79J-Jacob Patton

13. 1T-Trevin Littleton

14. 3B-Shelby Bosie

15. 71-Caden Englehart

16. 28-Luke Verardi

17. 9X-Paul Nienhiser

18. 6-Corey Nelson

19. 51B-Joe B. Miller

20. 6R-Ryan Bunton