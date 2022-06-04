Neuman Wins MOWA Feature at Tri-City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (June 3, 2022) — Jake Neuman won the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature Friday night at Tri-City Speedway. Zach Daum, Aryrton Gennetten, Cory Bruns, and Zach Hampton rounded out the top five.
Midwest Open Wheel Association
Tri-City Speedway
Granite City, Illinois
Friday, June 3, 2022
Feature:
1. 3N-Jake Neuman
2. 5D-Zach Daum
3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten
4. 44-Cory Bruns
5. 35-Zach Hampton
6. 55-Alex Bowman
7. 97-Scotty Milan
8. 14-Chase Briscoe
9. 10S-Jeremy Standridge
10. 5-Kory Bales
11. 21R-Gunner Ramey
12. 79J-Jacob Patton
13. 1T-Trevin Littleton
14. 3B-Shelby Bosie
15. 71-Caden Englehart
16. 28-Luke Verardi
17. 9X-Paul Nienhiser
18. 6-Corey Nelson
19. 51B-Joe B. Miller
20. 6R-Ryan Bunton