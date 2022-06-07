Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex Combine for Seven Sprint Car Races in Nine Days

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 7, 2022) – Sprint car drivers in the Midwest are about to be treated to a makeshift speedweek featuring seven 410ci winged sprint car races in a nine-day span.

Jackson Motorplex hosts the first two rounds of The Border Battle featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association on June 17-18. The opening night at the dirt oval in Jackson, Minn., is sponsored by Trelleborg and pays $4,000 to win with Round 2 presented by Livewire Printing & Altenburg Construction providing the winner $5,000.

Also of note, the Jackson Motorplex Hall of Fame induction begins at noon on June 18 at the Intivity Center at AGCO followed by a social hour in the Beer Garden at Jackson Motorplex starting at 4:30 p.m.

Huset’s Speedway caps the weekend with a $4,000-to-win event presented by Dakota Supply Group on June 19.

There is a Buffalo Wild Wings Triple Crown Bonus of $10,000 that goes to any driver who wins the A Main during each night of the tripleheader. Additionally, Quick Change Rebuilds is providing a $250 Hard Charger Award each night.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series invades Huset’s Speedway for four straight nights of action beginning on June 22 with the $10,000-to-win Ace Ready Mix/Myrl & Roy’s presents the World of Outlaws. It is a make-up event that was rained out last Sunday.

The ensuing three nights showcase the inaugural Huset’s High Bank Nationals with June 23 paying $15,000 to win and $1,000 to start. June 24 offers $20,000 to win and $1,500 to start with the finale on June 25 providing $100,000 to win and $3,000 to start.

Stay tuned to the Huset’s Speedway and World of Outlaws social media accounts for the release of the racing format in the near future.

Event tickets and camping spots can be purchased in advance at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .