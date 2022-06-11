Brent Marks Represents the PA Posse With World of Outlaws Win at Knoxville

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 10, 2022) — Brent Marks chalked up his first ever win at the Knoxville Raceway Saturday night during the Brownells Big Guns Bash featuring the World of Outlaws. The “Myerstown Missile” had to hold off the challenges of first Knoxville regular Brian Brown, and then WoO regular Logan Schuchart to score his $10,000 victory aboard his own #19, and complete a clean sweep of the night. Scotty Johnson led every lap of the Pace Performance Pro Sprints feature to gain his fourth win of the season.

Marks shot out early from his starting spot on the pole in the 25-lap WoO main event over Brown, Sheldon Haudenschild, Schuchart and Brad Sweet. Schuchart quickly moved into the top three, as he and Brown were in hot pursuit of the leader.

By lap nine, you could have thrown a blanket over the lead trio as they began navigating traffic. With a large crowd on the edge of their seat, the leaders maneuvered slower cars with precision as the laps ticked off.

With seven laps to go, Schuchart slid in front of Brown to take over second, but two circuits later, Brown returned the favor when Schuchart got sideways in turn one. Schuchart stormed back to make another pass, but that was negated when Austin McCarl tangled with the lapped car of JJ Hickle and turned over on lap 22. No one was injured.

The three lap Dash saw Marks leading Brown, Schuchart, Haudenschild and Sweet back to green. On lap 24, Brown had momentum on the cushion through one and two, and it appeared he may blast by the leader. However, Marks slid up the track, giving Brown no room to pass between he and the wall. Schuchart pounced when Brown had to get off the throttle, and regained second.

Marks led the last lap and a half for his first ever Knoxville victory. Schuchart, Brown, Haudenschild and Carson Macedo followed. Sweet, David Gravel, Aaron Reutzel, hard-charger Donny Schatz and Spencer Bayston completed the top ten. Bayston posted the quickest time over the 52-car field, and won his heat race and the Dash. Austin McCarl, Brown and Schuchart were also heat race winners. Dylan Westbrook claimed the Non-Qualifiers heat, Dustin Selvage took the C main, and Ayrton Gennetten claimed the B.

“This ranks right up there for me,” said Marks in Victory Lane. “I’ve spent a long time here and struggled a lot. I’ve been working really hard to get a good program here, and I felt we had some strength last year at the Nationals. I’m just thankful to stand on this stage, with so much history at this racetrack. Now we’ve finally won a race here. I really didn’t want to see that red. I felt like I lost too much air pressure, and I was really tight on the restart. I was being as defensive as I could be, because I know how good Brian is here, and also Logan. I originally wanted to go to the top going into one, but I really didn’t get a good restart. I had three laps to try to block their line. I heard Brian there behind me a couple times, and tried my damnedest to stay out front and win it. This is really awesome!”

“We were so close,” said Schuchart. “It seemed like when we did, the red came out. I would get next to Brown and then have a bad corner and he’d get back by me. It just took a while to get my momentum going again. I really didn’t need that restart. I’m really happy with the run after starting eighth in the Dash and getting up there to second. We’ve been really good when we come to Knoxville getting podiums, we just need to get in Victory Lane. I could get around three and four well, but when we ran the bottom in one and two, the right rear stuck a little too hard. I had to fight it, and almost spun out the one time. It was a really good race between Brian, Brent and I, weaving in and out of traffic. I’m just happy for our team.”

“I felt we had a good car all night long,” said Brown. “I got a good run on Brent coming to two to go. He kind of peeled off, and for a split second there, I told myself I’m going around him on the outside. He kept coming up, and I had to get out of the gas. It was choppy up there, and I kind of balled myself up and let Logan get by. I was licking my chops on that red, because I thought I can get around here on restarts as good as anybody. Brent doesn’t get here a lot, so maybe I can use any trick I have in the book. Overall, we could have won and ran third with 52 great cars. I’m proud to represent Knoxville.”

Scotty Johnson shot from outside row one and led the 15-lap Pro Sprints feature wire to wire. Brandon Worthington followed the distance in second. The best racing came from third through sixth. Mike Mayberry claimed the third spot on the fifth lap, but Mike Johnston came back to claim the position on the last lap. Matthew Stelzer was fifth.

Chase Young, Ryan Navritil, Eric Bridger, Jeff Wilke and Josh Jones rounded out the top ten. Tyler Groenendyk, who came in as the point leader, was unable to start the main event. He set quick time, and won a heat. Wilke was also a heat winner.

“It’s all the hard work in the shop,” said Johnson of his fourth win here. “We’ve stepped everything up this year to make sure we do everything right, and everything correct. We make adjustments, and your speed comes from the shop. These guys put a lot of hard work in. It’s really cool to win in front of this crowd and with (the World of Outlaws in attendance).”

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Brownells Big Guns Bash

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Friday, June 10, 2022

Pro Sprints

