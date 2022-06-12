Parker Price-Miller Scores $10,000 Victory at Fremont during Ohio Sprint Speedweek

From Tyler Altmeyer

FREMONT, Ohio (June 11, 2022) — Forced to outduel three-time Fremont Speedway track champion and local standout, Craig Mintz, in a green-white-checkered conclusion, Kokomo, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller finally re-etched his name in the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 history books, securing a $10,000 payday in the process by winning night two of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires at Fremont Speedway.

Ultimately bumping his career All Star victory total to two, his first occurring at Wayne County Speedway in 2015, Price-Miller commenced his winning march from the inside of row two, battling early with Clauson Marshall Racing’s Tyler Courtney before working by Jay Kiser Racing’s Chris Andrews for second on lap 22. Mintz, who started from the outside-pole, took command from Andrews just one lap prior, powering around the Sandusky native with a slingshot move through turns three and four.

By lap 26, Price-Miller was all over Mintz for the race lead, pressuring the familiar No. 09 until he was able to make a move the following circuit. Utilizing the bottom of turns one and two, Price-Miller showed Mintz his nose at the entrance of turn one, eventually powering right by the Gibsonburg, Ohio, native to take command down the backstretch. The only challenge Price-Miller faced from that point forward was a caution on the final circuit, which set up the aforementioned green-white-checkered finish; he prevailed.

Craig Mintz held on to finish second, followed by Tyler Courtney, Cap Henry, who is now in charge of the Ohio Sprint Speedweek standings, and All Star rookie contender, Chris Windom.

“Seven years is too long, I can tell you that,” Price-Miller said in Fremont Speedway victory lane, driver of the Sam McGhee Motorsports/Mike McGhee and Associates/No. 11 sprint car. “My first-ever 410 win was here in 2015 with Rick Ferkel, and we were able to get my very first All Star win at Wayne County the next week. I’m just so glad to be back here.

“I was pretty nervous during that last restart,” Price-Miller added. “I just felt like I was on ice. I pulled the wing back and tried to make as much wing speed as I could. I’m really proud of this win…I stayed patient and kept committed to the bottom. I didn’t let anything bother me and kept trucking.”

Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires will continue with another round at Fremont Speedway on Sunday, June 12. The Chuck and Shirley Kear Classic will headline action at “The Track That Action Built” awarding a $6,000 top prize.

Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 13-Justin Peck, 12.403[1]

2. 19-Chris Windom, 12.790[4]

3. 17-Carson Short, 12.798[9]

4. 19P-Paige Polyak, 13.017[11]

5. 25-Chris Myers, 13.031[7]

6. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.039[2]

7. 10-Zeb Wise, 13.138[12]

8. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.141[16]

9. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.141[19]

10. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.153[5]

11. 16-DJ Foos, 13.154[13]

12. 4-Cap Henry, 13.223[21]

13. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.254[6]

14. 12-Kyle Capodice, 13.267[8]

15. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.338[22]

16. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 13.345[25]

17. 22-Cole Duncan, 13.356[14]

18. 18-Cole Macedo, 13.371[23]

19. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.423[24]

20. 09-Craig Mintz, 13.454[33]

21. 88N-Frank Neill, 13.489[3]

22. 8-Zach Ames, 13.519[41]

23. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.523[26]

24. 8M-TJ Michael, 13.541[20]

25. 49I-John Ivy, 13.541[28]

26. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.569[30]

27. 11N-Zeth Sabo, 13.572[27]

28. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.628[17]

29. 23-Chris Andrews, 13.646[37]

30. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.654[38]

31. 28M-Connor Morrell, 13.715[15]

32. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.716[31]

33. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.751[18]

34. 49X-Ian Madsen, 13.876[44]

35. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 14.004[36]

36. 5-Byron Reed, 14.018[40]

37. 5T-Travis Philo, 14.100[43]

38. 22M-Dan McCarron, 14.388[35]

39. 20-Danial Burkhart, 14.502[39]

40. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.534[32]

41. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.562[29]

42. 99-Skylar Gee, 14.596[42]

43. 81-Lee Jacobs, 14.743[10]

44. 4X-Danny Smith, 59.999[34]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Chris Windom[1]

2. 17-Carson Short[2]

3. 97-Greg Wilson[5]

4. 26-Cory Eliason[6]

5. 13-Justin Peck[4]

6. 1-Nate Dussel[7]

7. 25-Chris Myers[3]

8. 12-Kyle Capodice[8]

9. 88N-Frank Neill[9]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Zeb Wise[1]

2. 11-Parker Price Miller[2]

3. 16-DJ Foos[3]

4. 22-Cole Duncan[5]

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[6]

6. 28M-Connor Morrell[7]

7. 19P-Paige Polyak[4]

8. 2L-Landon Lalonde[8]

9. 81-Lee Jacobs[9]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

3. 18-Cole Macedo[5]

4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[6]

5. 28-Brandon Spithaler[3]

6. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]

7. 11N-Zeth Sabo[9]

8. 17B-Bill Balog[7]

9. 8M-TJ Michael[8]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs[2]

2. 09-Craig Mintz[4]

3. 49I-John Ivy[1]

4. 101-Lachlan McHugh[5]

5. 22M-Dan McCarron[6]

6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[8]

7. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

8. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3]

DNS: 4X-Danny Smith

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Chris Andrews[1]

2. 49X-Ian Madsen[3]

3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]

4. 5T-Travis Philo[6]

5. 5-Byron Reed[5]

6. 8-Zach Ames[4]

7. 99-Skylar Gee[8]

8. 20-Danial Burkhart[7]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 23-Chris Andrews[3]

2. 09-Craig Mintz[4]

3. 11-Parker Price Miller[1]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

5. 17-Carson Short[6]

6. 19-Chris Windom[2]

7. 4-Cap Henry[7]

8. 3J-Trey Jacobs[9]

9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8]

10. 10-Zeb Wise[10]

Computer Man C-Main (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

2. 12-Kyle Capodice[1]

3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3]

4. 2L-Landon Lalonde[4]

5. 81-Lee Jacobs[8]

6. 8M-TJ Michael[7]

7. 88N-Frank Neill[6]

8. 20-Danial Burkhart[5]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 19P-Paige Polyak[2]

2. 13-Justin Peck[1]

3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[4]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

5. 5-Byron Reed[5]

6. 1-Nate Dussel[8]

7. 28-Brandon Spithaler[3]

8. 22M-Dan McCarron[6]

9. 11N-Zeth Sabo[13]

10. 28M-Connor Morrell[10]

11. 17B-Bill Balog[16]

12. 25-Chris Myers[12]

13. 99-Skylar Gee[15]

14. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[11]

15. 12-Kyle Capodice[17]

16. 8-Zach Ames[9]

17. 75-Jerry Dahms[14]

Tezos A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 11-Parker Price Miller[3]

2. 09-Craig Mintz[2]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

4. 4-Cap Henry[7]

5. 19-Chris Windom[6]

6. 23-Chris Andrews[1]

7. 3J-Trey Jacobs[8]

8. 97-Greg Wilson[12]

9. 17-Carson Short[5]

10. 16-DJ Foos[13]

11. 13-Justin Peck[22]

12. 49X-Ian Madsen[11]

13. 22-Cole Duncan[17]

14. 26-Cory Eliason[16]

15. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[18]

16. 48-Danny Dietrich[24]

17. 17B-Bill Balog[25]

18. 18-Cole Macedo[14]

19. 49I-John Ivy[15]

20. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[23]

21. 101-Lachlan McHugh[19]

22. 19P-Paige Polyak[21]

23. 10-Zeb Wise[10]

24. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9]

25. 5T-Travis Philo[20]