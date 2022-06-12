Swiernik Wins ESS Feature at Genny

BATAVIA, N.Y. (June 10, 2022) — Dylan Swiernik won the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints feature Saturday night at Genesee Speedway. Sammy Reakes IV, Joe Trenca, Jordan Poirier, and Jeff Cook rounded out the top five.

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints

Genesee Speedway

Batavia, New York

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Feature:

1. 7C-Dylan Swiernik

2. 17-Sammy Reakes IV

3. 98-Joe Trenca

4. 28-Jordan Poirier

5. 10-Jeff Cook

6. 90-Matt Tanner

7. 14B-Brett Wright

8. 3-Denny Peebles

9. 87-Jason Barney

10. 33-Lacey Hanson

11. 7NY-Matt Farnham

12. 13-Keith Granholm

13. 21B-Blake Warner

14. 86-Jeremy Barnard

15. 45-Chuck Hebing

16. 10H-Kelly Hebing

17. 36-Mike Stelter

18. 53-Shawn Donath