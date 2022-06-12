Swiernik Wins ESS Feature at Genny

BATAVIA, N.Y. (June 10, 2022) — Dylan Swiernik won the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints feature Saturday night at Genesee Speedway. Sammy Reakes IV, Joe Trenca, Jordan Poirier, and Jeff Cook rounded out the top five.
Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints
Genesee Speedway
Batavia, New York
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Feature:
1. 7C-Dylan Swiernik
2. 17-Sammy Reakes IV
3. 98-Joe Trenca
4. 28-Jordan Poirier
5. 10-Jeff Cook
6. 90-Matt Tanner
7. 14B-Brett Wright
8. 3-Denny Peebles
9. 87-Jason Barney
10. 33-Lacey Hanson
11. 7NY-Matt Farnham
12. 13-Keith Granholm
13. 21B-Blake Warner
14. 86-Jeremy Barnard
15. 45-Chuck Hebing
16. 10H-Kelly Hebing
17. 36-Mike Stelter
18. 53-Shawn Donath