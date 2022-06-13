BACK-TO-BACK: BUDDY KOFOID IS USAC’S INDIANA MIDGET WEEK KING AGAIN IN 2022

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 12, 2022)………Buddy Kofoid stormed out of the gates and never relented throughout the 18th edition of USAC Indiana Midget Week in 2022, earning victories in the first two events to become the mini-series’ third back-to-back champion.

The Penngrove, Calif. native’s consecutive IMW titles joined him with Shane Cottle (2005-06) and Rico Abreu (2014-15) in accomplishing the feat, and Kofoid’s triumphs in the first two features of the week made him just the second driver in the history of the series to do just that, and the first since Kyle Larson to do so in 2020.

Kofoid’s first two scores at Bloomington Speedway and Lawrenceburg Speedway were part of an overall four-race USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship winning streak that dated back to April’s score at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Port City Raceway and in early June on the eve of Indiana Midget Week at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill.

En route to a 36-point margin of victory in the final standings, Kofoid provided his Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports team its seventh Indiana Midget Week championship, following in the steps of Christopher Bell (2013), Abreu (2014-15), Spencer Bayston (2018), Logan Seavey (2019) and Kofoid himself (2021-22).

The driving record of Kofoid throughout Indiana Midget Week included four finishes inside the top-five and all five results residing within the top-10. His successive wins were subsequently followed by a 2nd at Tri-State Speedway, a 9th at Lincoln Park Speedway and a 5th at Kokomo Speedway, while also securing fast qualifying time on two occasions at Lawrenceburg and Tri-State.

At Bloomington, Kofoid became the first reigning Indiana Midget Week titlist to collect an opening night IMW feature victory in the following year since 2005 champ Shane Cottle achieved the feat in 2006. Like Cottle, Kofoid used it as the springboard he needed to push him toward a back-to-back Indiana Midget Week throne. In doing so, Kofoid escaped the clutches of Chance Crum (Snohomish, Wash.) who led the first 24 laps at Bloomington and just narrowly missed earning his first career USAC National Midget victory by taking a personal-best 2nd at the finish line.

Despite Lawrenceburg Speedway being his own self-described “favorite racetrack,” Kofoid had felt the frustrations of finishing as the runner-up during the 3/8-mile dirt oval’s USAC Indiana Midget Week round in each of his two previous appearances in 2020 and 2021.

But this year was different as he exorcised the demons at The Burg to break through for his first triumphant performance at the southeastern Indiana high banks in round two to become the eighth driver in the 67-year history of USAC National Midget racing to have strung together at least four-in-a-row: Shorty Templeman (1956), Mel Kenyon (1969), Rich Vogler (1978-79), Kevin Olson (1987), Rich Vogler (1988), Billy Boat (1995-96), Dave Darland (2003) and Kyle Larson (2012-13).

In an unpredictable event filled to the brim with its share of drama, tempers and an incalculable amount of madness for 30 laps, Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) maintained his stranglehold in USAC National Midget competition at Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway. With all those things and more hanging in the balance, Meseraull was forced to fend off Kofoid amid his bid for a record-tying fifth-straight win that would’ve equaled Rich Vogler in 1978.

As it turned out, it took near perfection for Meseraull to prevent Kofoid from achieving perfection himself, as he thwarted several Kofoid slide jobs throughout the duration on the path to his third career series victory at Tri-State to remain the only multi-time USAC National Midget feature winner at the track dating back to 1969.

Following a Wednesday night rainout at Indianapolis’ Circle City Raceway, Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway was the host of what turned into a night full of firsts for USAC National Midget racing a night later as two-time USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midget champ Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio) delivered his first career series victory in round four at.

The 17-year-old Denney, making just his sixth career USAC National Midget start, had to do it by tracking down one of the all-time greats in USAC Triple Crown champion Jerry Coons Jr., getting by for the top spot when he snuck by Coons on the bottom of turn four with 11 laps remaining.

Earlier in the evening at Lincoln Park, the storyline that was buzzing all over the racing landscape was delivered during qualifying in which the top-four fastest times were turned in by four women: fast-time Jade Avedisian (Clovis, Calif.), Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.), Taylor Reimer (Bixby, Okla.) and Mariah Ede (Fresno, Calif.). The feat is most likely the first of its kind in auto racing.

A night later, Mother Nature claimed the event at Gas City I-69 Speedway after qualifying and all four heat races had been completed. Ma Nature tried its best to intervene in the following night’s round at Kokomo Speedway with two separate rain delays which pushed the finish of the event to after midnight. However, it was unable to contain Cannon McIntosh.

Entering the event, McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.) had endured a more than 20-month absence from USAC victory lane, a span of 57 series races without a triumphant celebration. But this one belonged to him as he raced past Justin Grant nine laps in on his way to victory, which came after a miserable week leading up to that point which featured a destroyed racecar, a backup that wouldn’t work properly, a multiple-tire trailer blowout, mechanical issues, then having his brother deliver a new frame from Oklahoma to Indiana so that the team could pull an all-nighter to put it together in time for the next race.

As it turned out, that was the conclusion of Indiana Midget Week 2022, which was cut short a night early when the rescheduled Circle City date on Sunday was washed out by more rain.

Kofoid led practically all Indiana Midget Week stat categories with wins (2), laps led (34), top-fives (4) and was tied in top-tens (5) with Grant (Ione, Calif.). Kofoid also notched two fast qualifying times and was among four drivers who won a pair of heat races alongside Brenham Crouch (Lubbock, Texas), McIntosh and Bryant Wiedeman (Colby, Kan.).

Forty-six drivers competed during Indiana Midget Week while 14 of them started all five feature events, including Jade Avedisian (Clovis, Calif.), Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.), Crouch, Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.), Denney, Grant, Kofoid, McIntosh, Meseraull, Ethan Mitchell (Mooresville, N.C.), Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.), Taylor Reimer (Bixby, Okla.), Hayden Reinbold (Gilbert, Ariz.) and Bryant Wiedeman (Colby, Kan.). Three of the fourteen drivers required the use of a provisional starting spot during at least one of the events: Avedisian, Mitchell and Reinbold.

Bryson turned in what might’ve been the finest run of all throughout the week when she charged from the 22nd starting position to finish 4th at Tri-State, passing quote unquote “a crap ton of cars” in the process.

Grant finished a career-best second in the final Indiana Midget Week standings while Rookie Denney slotted into a highly-impressive third. Bryson became the first woman to finish inside the top-five of the IMW points with a fourth-place result. Meseraull, likewise, had a career-best Indiana Midget Week with a fifth in the final rundown.

==================================

2022 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Buddy Kofoid

Most Feature Wins: 2-Buddy Kofoid

Laps Led: 34-Buddy Kofoid

Top-Fives: 4-Buddy Kofoid

Top-Tens: 5-Justin Grant & Buddy Kofoid

Fast Qualifying Times: 2-Buddy Kofoid

Heat Race Wins: 2-Brenham Crouch, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh & Bryant Wiedeman

Feature Starts: 5-Jade Avedisian, Kaylee Bryson, Brenham Crouch, Kyle Cummins, Jacob Denney, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Ethan Mitchell, Mitchel Moles, Taylor Reimer, Hayden Reinbold & Bryant Wiedeman

Most Positions Gained in a Feature: Jun 5: Tri-State Speedway – Kaylee Bryson (22nd to 4th)

—————————————————————————-

2022 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Jun 3: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 4: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 5: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Thomas Meseraull (RMS Racing #7x)

Jun 8: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Rained Out

Jun 9: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Jacob Denney (Mounce-Stout Motorsports #61)

Jun 10: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN

WINNER: Rained Out

Jun 11: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports #08)

Jun 12: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Rained Out

—————————————————————————-

2022 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK DRIVER POINT STANDINGS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 377 Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.

2 341 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

3 309 Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio

4 296 Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Okla.

5 293 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

6 293 Bryant Wiedeman, Colby, Kan.

7 291 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

8 282 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

9 259 Taylor Reimer, Bixby, Okla.

10 253 Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, Texas

11 244 Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Okla.

12 210 Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow, Okla.

13 186 Jade Avedisian, Clovis, Calif.

14 179 Ethan Mitchell, Mooresville, N.C.

15 178 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

16 173 Jace Park, Overland Park, Kan.

17 164 Chase McDermand, Springfield, Ill.

18 156 Maria Cofer, Macdoel, Calif.

19 147 Dominic Gorden, Clovis, Calif.

20 136 Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill.

21 132 Sam Johnson, Saint Peters, Mo.

22 124 Chance Crum, Snohomish, Wash.

23 121 Cade Lewis, Bakersfield, Calif.

24 119 Mariah Ede, Fresno, Calif.

25 119 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Ariz.

26 98 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

27 91 Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Ariz.

28 79 Blake Brannon, Morgan Hill, Calif.

29 76 Travis Buckley, Auckland, N.Z.

30 65 Kyle Jones, Kennedale, Texas

31 46 Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Ind.

32 44 Kaidon Brown, Sydney, NSW

33 43 Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.

34 40 Bryan Stanfill, Bakersfield, Calif.

35 30 Mike Griffiths, Melbourne, Vic.

36 30 Justin Dickerson, Pittsboro, Ind.

37 30 Robert Carson, Concord, Calif.

38 24 Chris Baue, Indianapolis, Ind.

39 20 Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa.

40 20 Jeff Schindler, Evansville, Ind.

41 10 Chett Gehrke, Broken Arrow, Okla.

42 10 Jakeb Boxell, Zanesville, Ind.

43 10 Garrett Mitchell, Parkersburg, W.Va.

44 10 Greg Mitchell, Parkersburg, W.Va.

45 10 Michael Magic, Winder, Ga.

46 10 Kyle Beilman, Los Angeles, Calif.

—————————————————————————-

2022 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK STATISTICS

2022 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE WINS

2-Buddy Kofoid (Jun 3 at Bloomington Speedway & June 4 at Lawrenceburg Speedway)

1-Jacob Denney (Jun 9 at Lincoln Park Speedway)

1-Cannon McIntosh (Jun 11 at Kokomo Speedway)

1-Thomas Meseraull (Jun 5 at Tri-State Speedway)

—————————————————————————-

2022 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE LAPS LED

34-Buddy Kofoid

30-Thomas Meseraull

24-Chance Crum

22-Cannon McIntosh

19-Jerry Coons Jr.

11-Jacob Denney

10-Justin Grant

—————————————————————————-

2022 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

4-Buddy Kofoid

3-Jacob Denney

3-Justin Grant

2-Kaylee Bryson

2-Kyle Cummins

2-Mitchel Moles

1-Jerry Coons Jr.

1-Brenham Crouch

1-Chance Crum

1-Zach Daum

1-Jason McDougal

1-Cannon McIntosh

1-Thomas Meseraull

1-Jace Park

1-Bryant Wiedeman

—————————————————————————

2022 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

5-Justin Grant

5-Buddy Kofoid

4-Kaylee Bryson

4-Kyle Cummins

4-Jacob Denney

4-Thomas Meseraull

4-Mitchel Moles

3-Bryant Wiedeman

2-Brenham Crouch

2-Zach Daum

2-Jason McDougal

2-Cannon McIntosh

2-Taylor Reimer

1-Brady Bacon

1-Jerry Coons Jr.

1-Chance Crum

1-Dominic Gorden

1-Chase McDermand

1-Jace Park

1-Logan Seavey

—————————————————————————-

2022 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

2-Buddy Kofoid

1-Jade Avedisian

1-Chance Crum

1-Justin Grant

1-Cannon McIntosh

—————————————————————————-

2022 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK HEAT RACE WINS: (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension, Inc., Pit Stop USA & Rod End Supply)

2-Brenham Crouch

2-Buddy Kofoid

2-Cannon McIntosh

2-Bryant Wiedeman

1-Jade Avedisian

1-Kyle Cummins

1-Jacob Denney

1-Dominic Gorden

1-Kyle Jones

1-Cade Lewis

1-Thomas Meseraull

1-Ethan Mitchell

1-Taylor Reimer

1-Logan Seavey

—————————————————————————

2022 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE STARTS

5-Jade Avedisian

5-Kaylee Bryson

5-Brenham Crouch

5-Kyle Cummins

5-Jacob Denney

5-Justin Grant

5-Buddy Kofoid

5-Cannon McIntosh

5-Thomas Meseraull

5-Ethan Mitchell

5-Mitchel Moles

5-Taylor Reimer

5-Hayden Reinbold

5-Bryant Wiedeman

4-Maria Cofer

4-Sam Johnson

4-Chase McDermand

4-Jason McDougal

4-Jace Park

4-Logan Seavey

3-Mariah Ede

3-Dominic Gorden

2-Brady Bacon

2-Chance Crum

2-Zach Daum

2-Cade Lewis

1-Chris Baue

1-Blake Brannon

1-Kaidon Brown

1-Travis Buckley

1-Jerry Coons Jr.

1-Rylan Gray

1-Kyle Jones

1-Chris Windom

—————————————————————————

2022 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI-FEATURE WINS

1-Jade Avedisian

1-Cannon McIntosh

1-Jace Park

1-Hayden Reinbold

—————————————————————————

2022 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK IRVIN KING HARD CHARGERS OF THE RACE

Jun 3: Bloomington Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (22nd to 10th)

Jun 4: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kyle Cummins (19th to 9th)

Jun 5: Tri-State Speedway – Kaylee Bryson (22nd to 4th)

Jun 9: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Bacon (14th to 6th)

Jun 11: Kokomo Speedway – Brenham Crouch (18th to 8th)

—————————————————————————-

2022 USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK DIRT DRAFT FASTEST HOT LAP DRIVER

Jun 3: Bloomington Speedway – Buddy Kofoid

Jun 4: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Buddy Kofoid

Jun 5: Tri-State Speedway – Jade Avedisian

Jun 9: Lincoln Park Speedway – Ethan Mitchell

Jun 10: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Jun 11: Kokomo Speedway – Justin Grant

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK STATISTICS

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK CHAMPIONS

2005: Shane Cottle

2006: Shane Cottle

2007: Jerry Coons Jr.

2008: Tracy Hines

2009: Bryan Clauson

2010: Tracy Hines & Brad Kuhn

2011: Bryan Clauson

2012: Darren Hagen

2013: Christopher Bell

2014: Rico Abreu

2015: Rico Abreu

2016: Bryan Clauson

2017: Shane Golobic

2018: Spencer Bayston

2019: Logan Seavey

2020: Kyle Larson

2021: Buddy Kofoid

2022: Buddy Kofoid

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE WINS: (2005-2022)

9-Bryan Clauson & Kyle Larson

5-Christopher Bell & Tanner Thorson

4-Rico Abreu

3-Spencer Bayston, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Darren Hagen, Buddy Kofoid, Brad Kuhn, Thomas Meseraull, Michael Pickens & Chris Windom

2-Jerry Coons Jr., Davey Ray, Logan Seavey, Brad Sweet

1-Brady Bacon, Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Kyle Cummins, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Corey Day, Jacob Denney, Jay Drake, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Levi Jones, Cannon McIntosh, Johnny Rodriguez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Swindell & Kevin Thomas Jr.

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FAST QUALIFIERS

9-Rico Abreu & Kyle Larson

5-Bryan Clauson

4-Brady Bacon & Chris Windom

3-Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson

2-Christopher Bell, Jerry Coons Jr., Corey Day, Bobby East, Shane Golobic, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Buddy Kofoid, Ethan Mitchell & Logan Seavey

1-Jade Avedisian, Spencer Bayston, Tanner Carrick, Tyler Courtney, Chance Crum, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Darren Hagen, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull, Michael Pickens, Chase Randall, Danny Stratton & Kevin Thomas Jr.

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

28-Bryan Clauson

22-Tracy Hines

21-Jerry Coons Jr. & Kyle Larson

18-Chris Windom

16-Tanner Thorson

15-Rico Abreu

14-Brad Kuhn

13-Justin Grant & Darren Hagen

12-Brady Bacon, Christopher Bell, Tyler Courtney & Buddy Kofoid

10-Spencer Bayston, Shane Cottle & Brad Sweet

9-Logan Seavey

8-Dave Darland & Kevin Thomas Jr.

7-Michael Pickens

6-Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Zach Daum & Cannon McIntosh

5-Bobby East, Shane Golobic, Thomas Meseraull & Davey Ray

4-Emerson Axsom, Kyle Cummins, Levi Jones, Jason McDougal, Kevin Swindell & Cole Whitt

3-Caleb Armstrong, Brenham Crouch, Jacob Denney, Brad Mosen, Daison Pursley, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Tyler Thomas & Josh Wise

2-Alex Bright, Kaylee Bryson, Tanner Carrick, Corey Day, Jay Drake, Brad Loyet, Mitchel Moles, Jeremy Warren, Bryant Wiedeman & Zeb Wise

1-Gary Altig, Brent Beauchamp, Clinton Boyles, Chance Crum, Andrew Felker, Brian Gerster, Ryan Kaplan, Ethan Mitchell, Jace Park, Johnny Rodriguez, Gio Scelzi, Hunter Schuerenberg, Holly Shelton, Jon Stanbrough, Chase Stockon, Gary Taylor & Dillon Welch

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

42-Jerry Coons Jr.

35-Tracy Hines

34-Bryan Clauson

29-Chris Windom

27-Brady Bacon

26-Rico Abreu & Tanner Thorson

24-Darren Hagen & Brad Kuhn

22-Kyle Larson

21-Zach Daum & Justin Grant

20-Michael Pickens

18-Buddy Kofoid, Logan Seavey & Kevin Thomas Jr.

17-Steve Buckwalter & Dave Darland

16-Spencer Bayston, Chad Boat, Shane Cottle & Thomas Meseraull

15-Tyler Courtney

14-Shane Golobic

13-Bobby East

12-Christopher Bell & Jason McDougal

11-Cannon McIntosh & Brad Sweet

10-Caleb Armstrong, Levi Jones & Tyler Thomas

8-Kaylee Bryson, Tanner Carrick & Brad Loyet

7-Kyle Cummins, Daison Pursley & Davey Ray

6-Alex Bright, Andrew Felker, Brad Mosen & Ryan Robinson

5-Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Corey Day, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Zeb Wise

4-Brenham Crouch, Jacob Denney, Carson Macedo, Chase Stockon, Kevin Swindell & Bryant Wiedeman

3-Clinton Boyles, Cole Carter, Shane Hmiel & Kody Swanson

2-Gary Altig, Chase Barber, Jay Drake, Damion Gardner, Ronnie Gardner, Brian Gerster, Shane Hollingsworth, Darren Jenkins, Chase Randall, Taylor Reimer, Johnny Rodriguez, Holly Shelton, Matt Smith, Gary Taylor, Jeremy Warren & Hayden Williams

1-Garrett Aitken, A.J. Anderson, Dakoda Armstrong, Teddy Beach, Ryan Bernal, Cole Bodine, Austin Brown, Brian Carber, Henry Clarke, Jesse Colwell, Colten Cottle, Chance Crum, Ryan Durst, A.J. Fike, Blake Fitzpatrick, Josh Ford, Alfred Galedrige, Dominic Gorden, Chuck Gurney Jr., Scott Hatton, Jonathan Hendrick, Chase Johnson, Ryan Kaplan, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Trevor Kobylarz, Andrew Layser, Brock Maskovich, Chase McDermand, Ethan Mitchell, Mat Neely, Jake Neuman, Jace Park, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Jimi Quin, Gio Scelzi, Hunter Schuerenberg, Matt Sherrell, Jake Slotten, Nathan Smee, Jon Stanbrough, Danny Stratton, Ryan Timms, Brandon Wagner, Gage Walker, Dillon Welch & John Wolfe

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE STARTS

64-Jerry Coons Jr.

50-Zach Daum

46-Brady Bacon

45-Chris Windom

44-Dave Darland & Tanner Thorson

42-Bryan Clauson

40-Darren Hagen, Tracy Hines & Thomas Meseraull

39-Justin Grant

37-Steve Buckwalter

36-Brad Kuhn

35-Rico Abreu

33-Michael Pickens

32-Chad Boat & Kevin Thomas Jr.

30-Davey Ray

28-Alex Bright & Tyler Courtney

27-Bobby East

26-Levi Jones

25-Tyler Thomas

24-Shane Cottle, Kyle Larson & Jason McDougal

23-Caleb Armstrong & Logan Seavey

22-Shane Golobic & Cannon McIntosh

21-Tanner Carrick

20-Spencer Bayston

19-Buddy Kofoid

18-Christopher Bell

17-Brad Loyet & Brad Sweet

16-Kaylee Bryson & Kyle Cummins

15-Holly Shelton

14-Cole Bodine, Ethan Mitchell, Daison Pursley & Ryan Robinson

13-Brenham Crouch, Brad Mosen & Bryant Wiedeman

12-Ronnie Gardner, Jake Neuman & Gage Walker

11-Mario Clouser, Tucker Klaasmeyer, Danny Stratton, Dillon Welch & Hayden Williams

10-Chase Barber, Andrew Felker, Sam Johnson, Jimi Quin, Nathan Smee & Cole Whitt

9-Trevor Kobylarz, Andrew Layser, Josh Wise & Zeb Wise

8-Emerson Axsom, Brenden Bright, Corey Day, Shane Hmiel, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Kevin Swindell

7-Dalton Armstrong, Brent Beauchamp, Cole Carter, Henry Clarke, Maria Cofer, Tom Hessert III, Chase Randall, Hayden Reinbold, Levi Roberts, Matt Smith & Kody Swanson

6-Dakoda Armstrong, Brian Carber, Ryan Greth, Trey Gropp, Shane Hollingsworth, Chase Johnson, Brayton Lynch & Carson Macedo, Taylor Reimer & Matt Westfall

5-Jade Avedisian, Austin Brown, Jesse Colwell, Chance Crum, Jacob Denney, C.J. Leary, Trey Marcham, Mitchel Moles, Dustin Morgan & Billy Pauch Jr.

4-Gary Altig, Ryan Bernal, Clinton Boyles, David Budres, Ryan Criswell, Ricky Ehrgott, Scott Hatton, Holley Hollan, Dayne Kingshott, Chase McDermand, Tyler Nelson, Jace Park, Chase Stockon, Tanner Swanson, Gary Taylor, Bryce Townsend & Nick Wean

3-Garrett Aitken, Isaac Chapple, Tony DiMattia, Jay Drake, Mariah Ede, Karsyn Elledge, A.J. Fike, Josh Ford, Noah Gass, Chett Gehrke, Brian Gerster, Dominic Gorden, Zane Hendricks, Mike Hess, Darren Jenkins, Ryan Kaplan, Jimmy Light, Critter Malone, Dene McAllan, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Johnny Rodriguez, Hunter Schuerenberg, Ryan Smith, Jon Stanbrough & Jeremy Warren

2-A.J. Anderson, Teddy Beach, Alex Bowman, Cody Brewer, Daron Clayton, Kellen Conover, Colten Cottle, Courtney Crone, Robert Dalby, Ryan Durst, Tony Elliott, Damion Gardner, Bobby Grewohl, Chuck Gurney Jr., Garrett Hansen, Nathan High, Chase Jones, Cade Lewis, Greg Lueckert, Brock Maskovich, Jaimie McKinlay, Matt Moore, Adam Pierson, Daryn Pittman, Domain Ramsay, Gio Scelzi, Kent Schmidt, Matt Sherrell, Jimmy Simpson, Ryan Timms & Jason Yount

1-Robert Ballou, Adam Barth, Chris Baue, Jeff Bland Jr., Blake Brannon, Kaidon Brown, Mark Brown, Travis Buckley, Adam Clarke, Shane Cockrum, Kyle Craker, Justin Dickerson, Sean Dodenhoff, Don Droud Jr., Dave Ely, Murray Erickson, A.J. Felker, Blake Fitzpatrick, Alfred Galedrige, Bradley Galedrige, Rylan Gray, Ron Gregory, Russ Harper, Jonathan Hendrick, Ted Hines, Matt Hummel, Logan Jarrett, Kyle Jones, Cory Kruseman, Michael Lewis, Joe Liguori, Andy Malpocker, Mario Marietta, Chance Morton, Seth Motsinger, Mat Neely, Brian Postle, Brody Roa, Nick Rowe, Stephen Schnapf, Kyle Schuett, Alex Schutte, Jonathan Shafer, Casey Shuman, Landon Simon, Jake Slotten, Bryan Stanfill, Brandon Wagner, Todd Wanless & John Wolfe