Huset’s Speedway Showcasing Final Round of The Border Battle presented by Dakota Supply Group on Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 13, 2022) – Huset’s Speedway hosts the final night of The Border Battle this Sunday.

The three-day event featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association pays $4,000 to win on Sunday with a $10,000 Buffalo Wild Wings Triple Crown bonus being awarded to any driver who sweep the previous two nights at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., as well as Sunday’s A Main at Huset’s Speedway.

The Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig joins the NOSA Series during the event that is presented by Dakota Supply Group, which also features the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series as well as the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

All three premier divisions at Huset’s Speedway have had a different feature winner each race this season.

Lynton Jeffrey, Parker Price-Miller, Giovanni Scelzi, Brooke Tatnell and Ryan Timms have visited Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig Victory Lane. Timms won the lone NOSA Series event at Huset’s Speedway this season.

Brandon Bosma, Lee Goos Jr., Sam Henderson and Trevor Serbus are the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature winners while Colby Klaassen, Zach Olivier, Matt Steuerwald and Cory Yeigh each have a Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks triumph.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8);Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22);Brooke Tatnell – 1 (June 12); and Ryan Timms – 1 (May 29)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Brandon Bosma – 1 (May 8); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22);Sam Henderson – 1 (June 12); and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Colby Klaassen – 1 (June 12); Zach Olivier – 1 (May 22); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 8); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for The Border Battle presented by Dakota Supply Group featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.