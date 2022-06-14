Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports Strike Gold at Placerville Speedway…Again

PETERSEN MEDIA

Over the last several seasons Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports have proven to be formidable opponents at Placerville Speedway as they have nearly been unbeatable when the sign into the pit area. That sentiment remained true as the duo picked up their third win in as many starts together at the ¼ mile bullring in 2022, and the fourth for Sanders on a personal level.

“Placerville Speedway is Dale and Tara Miller’s home track, and with some many of our partners from the area it is so great to run well here and win in front of many of them,” Justin Sanders said. “To win during the Bradway Jr Memorial is special, and to sweep the season series with the SCCT at the track is also very cool.”

With 35 cars on hand for the long-standing event in Northern, CA, Justin Sanders got off to a great start as he earned fast time honors aboard the Thompson’s Buick-GMC/Thompson’s Jeep-Ram/Dale Miller Septic Inc. backed No. 4SA.

Lining up fourth on the grid in heat race competition, Sanders firmly kept himself in a transfer position as he finished second, which put him solidly in the impending 35-lap feature event as well as a spot in the High Sierra Industries Dash.

Picking up the win in the Dash, Sanders would lead the field to green for the 35-lap feature event on a slick Placerville Speedway surface that had built up a massive curb at both ends of the track.

When the race came to life, Sanders was very stout out front as he set a torrid pace aboard the Dale Miller prepared entry. Getting into thick traffic, Sanders would make some key moves as he fended of Shane Golobic who gave chase.

A late race restart set up for an exciting conclusion to the feature event, but on this night there was no denying Sanders as he raced on to pick up the win in front of a capacity crowd packed into Placerville Speedway.

“Traffic was tricky, and I knew Shane and Tanner Carrick were probably gaining on me,” Justin Sanders said. “We had a late restart and I knew Shane would be tough, but we were able to race to the win.”

The Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Thompson’s Buick-GMC, Thompson’s Jeep-Ram, Dale Miller Septic Inc., North County Plastering, 24 Hour Road Side Service, Anrak Corporation, Smith Titanium, Absolute Auto Glass, Frank’s Body Shop, Champion Brands Racing Oil, Rider Racing Engines, Walker Performance Filtration, Factory Kahne Shocks, Vortex Wings, TJ Forged Wheels, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., King Racing Products, and A.R.T. Speed Equipment for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 6, Wins- 3, Top-5’s-5, Top-10’s-6

ON TAP: Sanders will return to Placerville Speedway with Dale Miller Motorsports on the 4th of July.