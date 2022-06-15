Bell Leads Wire-to-Wire at Sharon

From Tyler Altmeyer

HARTFORD, Ohio (June 14, 2022) — Norman, Oklahoma’s Christopher Bell was the man to beat in Tuesday night’s Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires visit to Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, eventually leading all 30 circuits of round five to pick up his first Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event victory of the season, nailing down a $6,000 payday in the process. Certainly no stranger to victory lane at Sharon Speedway, the win bumps his career All Star total to three at the northeast Ohio speed plant, simultaneously raising his career total to seven since attaining his first at Kokomo Speedway in 2016.

Although ultimately unbeatable from the pole position, Bell’s path to All Star victory lane did not come without distractions, forced to withstand multiple waves of traffic, as well as late race pressure from Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck, who did his best to dive beneath the Swindell Speedlab/CircleBDiecast.com/No. 39 sprint car in the final corner. Despite his last-ditch effort, Peck would cross under the final checkers in the runner-up spot, followed by local hotshot and third-generation ace, Sye Lynch, Fremont speedway winner, Zeb Wise, and Buddy Kofoid.

“Kevin (Swindell) had this dialed in,” stated Bell after his Sharon win. “I knew we had been getting better and better each race. I felt really good yesterday and equally as good today. I can’t thank Kevin and Jordan enough for the opportunity to drive their race car. They work really hard at this. Tonight the track was completely different than the last two wins (here)- it was treacherous. The cushion got really tall along the fence in (turns) one and two and (turns) three and four. I tried to be smart, run my race, and run consistent laps.”

The recently invaded Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, topped by Lockbourne’s Cole Duncan, will host a $6,000-to-win Ohio Sprint Speedweek stop on Wednesday, June 15, followed by $6,000 programs at Waynesfield Raceway Park on Thursday, June 16, and Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday, June 17. The All Star Circuit of Champions will conclude the 40th edition of Ohio Sprint Speedweek with Portsmouth Raceway Park’s highly sought after Dean Knittel Memorial on Saturday, June 18.

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 39-Christopher Bell, 13.200[32]

2. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.236[7]

3. 55X-Alex Bowman, 13.290[11]

4. 13-Justin Peck, 13.315[5]

5. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.368[18]

6. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.415[31]

7. 11K-Michael Kofoid, 13.443[15]

8. 49X-Ian Madsen, 13.465[33]

9. 10B-Dave Blaney, 13.476[37]

10. 4-Cap Henry, 13.490[24]

11. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.492[9]

12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.506[23]

13. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.515[27]

14. 10-Zeb Wise, 13.530[13]

15. 23-Tim Shaffer, 13.575[36]

16. 8-Zach Ames, 13.583[1]

17. 19-Chris Windom, 13.588[28]

18. 70-Henry Malcuit, 13.592[22]

19. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.595[38]

20. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 13.628[35]

21. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.673[40]

22. 18-Cole Macedo, 13.677[34]

23. 17-Carson Short, 13.696[2]

24. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.701[17]

25. 70S-Sammy Swindell, 13.735[12]

26. 40-George Hobaugh Jr, 13.769[30]

27. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.792[20]

28. 13M-Brandon Matus, 13.871[6]

29. 6-Bob Felmlee, 13.936[3]

30. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.939[39]

31. 97-Greg Wilson, 14.085[21]

32. 5K-Adam Kekich, 14.090[19]

33. 29-Logan McCandless, 14.096[25]

34. 25-Chris Myers, 14.114[29]

35. 11B-Carl Bowser, 14.119[4]

36. 14-Sean Rayhall, 14.164[8]

37. 35W-Jeremy Weaver, 14.170[41]

38. 33-Brent Matus, 14.330[10]

39. 86-Michael Lutz Jr, 14.507[14]

40. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer, 15.070[16]

41. 23P-Darren Pifer, 59.999[26]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[1]

2. 11-Parker Price Miller[4]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

4. 17-Carson Short[5]

5. 13M-Brandon Matus[6]

6. 6-Bob Felmlee[7]

7. 11B-Carl Bowser[8]

8. 14-Sean Rayhall[9]

9. 8-Zach Ames[3]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 11K-Michael Kofoid[1]

2. 10-Zeb Wise[2]

3. 70S-Sammy Swindell[5]

4. 55X-Alex Bowman[4]

5. 99-Skylar Gee[3]

6. 33-Brent Matus[6]

7. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[8]

8. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[7]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

3. 42-Sye Lynch[4]

4. 70-Henry Malcuit[3]

5. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]

6. 97-Greg Wilson[6]

7. 29-Logan McCandless[8]

8. 5K-Adam Kekich[7]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

2. 39-Christopher Bell[4]

3. 49X-Ian Madsen[2]

4. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

5. 19-Chris Windom[5]

6. 25-Chris Myers[7]

7. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[6]

8. 23P-Darren Pifer[8]

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

2. 23-Tim Shaffer[1]

3. 10B-Dave Blaney[4]

4. 101-Lachlan McHugh[3]

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[5]

6. 18-Cole Macedo[6]

7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]

8. 35W-Jeremy Weaver[8]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 39-Christopher Bell[1]

2. 42-Sye Lynch[2]

3. 13-Justin Peck[4]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]

5. 11-Parker Price Miller[8]

6. 11K-Michael Kofoid[7]

7. 10B-Dave Blaney[9]

8. 4-Cap Henry[6]

9. 55X-Alex Bowman[10]

10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 19-Chris Windom[2]

2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[3]

3. 99-Skylar Gee[4]

4. 18-Cole Macedo[7]

5. 13M-Brandon Matus[6]

6. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]

7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[13]

8. 6-Bob Felmlee[8]

9. 14-Sean Rayhall[18]

10. 33-Brent Matus[11]

11. 8-Zach Ames[1]

12. 97-Greg Wilson[9]

13. 35W-Jeremy Weaver[19]

14. 86-Michael Lutz Jr[20]

15. 5K-Adam Kekich[17]

16. 25-Chris Myers[10]

17. 23P-Darren Pifer[21]

18. 11B-Carl Bowser[15]

19. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[16]

20. 29-Logan McCandless[14]

DNS: 40-George Hobaugh Jr

Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 39-Christopher Bell[1]

2. 13-Justin Peck[3]

3. 42-Sye Lynch[2]

4. 10-Zeb Wise[12]

5. 11K-Michael Kofoid[6]

6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]

7. 4-Cap Henry[8]

8. 26-Cory Eliason[17]

9. 49X-Ian Madsen[14]

10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[22]

11. 55X-Alex Bowman[9]

12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[11]

13. 19-Chris Windom[21]

14. 70-Henry Malcuit[18]

15. 99-Skylar Gee[23]

16. 17-Carson Short[20]

17. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]

18. 11-Parker Price Miller[5]

19. 10B-Dave Blaney[7]

20. 17B-Bill Balog[15]

21. 18-Cole Macedo[24]

22. 101-Lachlan McHugh[19]

23. 23-Tim Shaffer[13]

24. 70S-Sammy Swindell[16]

Lap Leaders: Christopher Bell (1-30)

Contingency Awards/Results

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 41

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Sye Lynch | 13.276

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Christopher Bell |13.200

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Justin Peck

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Buddy Kofoid

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Cap Henry

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Danny Dietrich

Kistler Racing Products Heat #5 Winner: Hunter Schuerenberg

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Christopher Bell

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Chris Windom

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Brandon Matus

Tezos A-Main Winner: Christopher Bell

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Kyle Reinhardt (+12)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Sammy Swindell

RUSH Sprint Car Series

Terry Bowser Excavating Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 69-Brian Hartzell[6]

2. 12-Ryan Fraley[2]

3. 43JR-Blaze Myers[5]

4. 44C-Bill Cunningham[1]

5. 57N-Tyler Newhart[7]

6. 1-Zack Wilson[3]

7. 41-Andy Priest[9]

8. 29-Brandon Shughart[8]

9. 13K-Kevin Kaserman[4]

Terry Bowser Excavating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 68-Chad Ruhlman[2]

2. 9-Arnie Kent[3]

3. 19-Brad Blackshear[4]

4. 25-Nolan Groves[7]

5. 16C-Amelia Clay[5]

6. 5B-Joe Buccola[1]

7. 77D-Dustin DeMattia[8]

8. 23-Charlie Utsinger[6]

DNS: 47-Jarod Larson

Terry Bowser Excavating A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 68-Chad Ruhlman[2]

2. 69-Brian Hartzell[1]

3. 25-Nolan Groves[8]

4. 9-Arnie Kent[4]

5. 43JR-Blaze Myers[5]

6. 57N-Tyler Newhart[9]

7. 41-Andy Priest[13]

8. 44C-Bill Cunningham[7]

9. 12-Ryan Fraley[3]

10. 19-Brad Blackshear[6]

11. 47-Jarod Larson[18]

12. 1-Zack Wilson[11]

13. 29-Brandon Shughart[15]

14. 16C-Amelia Clay[10]

15. 13K-Kevin Kaserman[17]

16. 23-Charlie Utsinger[16]

17. 5B-Joe Buccola[12]

18. 77D-Dustin DeMattia[14]