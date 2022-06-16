World of Outlaws Visit Beaver Dam Raceway this Weekend for the 12th Annual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial

By Tony Veneziano

BEAVER DAM, Wisc. — June 15, 2022 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series visits Beaver Dam Raceway this weekend on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 for the 12th Annual Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial Presented by Karavan Trailers.

Following the racing action on Friday night, WAMI Award nominated country band, Rebel Grace will perform. The band has been named the Best of Milwaukee Awards “Alt-Country Band” Winner on four occasions.

Last year, Sheldon Haudenschild was victorious in the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial over Gio Scelzi and David Gravel. Haudenschild took the lead on the 20th lap to earn his first victory at Beaver Dam.

In 2020, three-time and defending series champion, Brad Sweet swept the two-night event for the World of Outlaws at Beaver Dam, which brought his career win total at the high-banked, third-mile to four. Sweet is the current series point leader as he chases his fourth straight title.

Donny Schatz, the 10-time Outlaws champion, and Kraig Kinser are also among the full-time Outlaws competitors who are past winners of the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial.

David Gravel heads to Beaver Dam, second in the series standings on the strength of 22 top-10 finishes in 26 starts and has won twice thus far in 2022. Carson Macedo, who is tied for the series lead with five wins, is just two points behind Gravel in third. Haudenschild, who also has five wins enters this weekend fourth in points.

Logan Schuchart, who has one victory this year, rounds out the top-five in the standings as he chases his first Beaver Dam win. Schatz is sixth in the standings and also has one win.

Spencer, Bayston, the leading rookie contender in 2022, has one win and is seventh in points. Retired NASCAR star, Kasey Kahne is also battling for the rookie crown this year as is Noah Gass from Oklahoma.

James McFadden from Australia is eighth in the standings, followed by Jacob Allen, who has two victories this season. Brock Zearfoss rounds out the current top-10 in points.

The familiar No. 7S that the Sides Motorsports team campaigns, is being piloted by young Canadian Robbie Price. Veteran driver Bill Rose from Indiana is also back on the Outlaws trail this year.

Also in action at Beaver Dam will be California native Rico Abreu in his familiar No. 24 machine.

On Friday night, Legends will join the Outlaws, while on Saturday evening, it will be both Legends and Mini Sprints accompanying the “Greatest Show on Dirt.”

Tickets for the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial presented by Karavan Trailers, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Beaver Dam Raceway on Friday, June 17 Saturday, June 18 can be purchased online at www.SLSPromotions.com or by phone at 815-344-2023 and at the track on race day.

For more information on tickets, visit www.slspromotions.com.

