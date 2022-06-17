Courtney earns 1st Ohio Speedweek win at Waynesfield

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – It’s hard to believe Tyler Courtney hadn’t won a Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires feature. After all, “Sunshine” won the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 title in 2021 and the 2021 Ohio Sprint Speedweek championship. The Indianapolis, Indiana driver erased that minor blemish on his outstanding driving resume Thursday, leading all 30 laps of the Rick Ferkel Classic for a $6,000 pay day at Waynesfield Raceway Park.

“That’s a big load off our shoulders. It’s been a trying couple of months here for the 7BC team but my guys haven’t given up. They’ve stuck behind me. This one means a lot more than some of the others,” said Courtney of his 12th career All Star win.

“I had a really good NOS Energy Drink car from start to finish tonight. It’s all thanks to my guys. They have the hard part of this speedweek deal working in the heat and sun and busting their tails switching cars and motors to get me comfortable and get me back in victory lane,” added Courtney.

Justin Peck maintained his speedweek points lead with a solid second place run.

Courtney jumped into the lead at the drop of the green with Skylar Gee, Brent Marks, Justin Peck and Hunter Schuerenberg in tow. A couple of early cautions kept the field close. But a clear track allowed Courtney to build a nearly two second lead as Gee, Peck, Bill Balog and Marks battling for second.

Courtney encountered heavy lapped traffic by the 12th lap and Peck, who finally took second from Gee on lap 13, began to close. A caution with 13 laps to go gave Courtney clean air once again and he used it to pull away slightly as Peck, Marks, Balog and Schuerenberg continued to battle for second.

Peck really closed on Courtney with four laps to go and as they raced to the white flag, Courtney had Peck, Marks and Schuerenberg right on his bumper. Courtney held his line perfectly and drove to the win over Peck, Marks, Schuerenberg and Balog. The win puts Courtney in pretty elite company, joining Bryan Clauson and Brad Sweet as the only drivers to ever win an Ohio Speedweek feature, an Indiana sprint week feature and an Indiana midget week feature.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller grabbed the lead in the 305 sprint feature on lap nine and drove away for his fourth total win of 2022.

“I asked Ryan (French, the car owner) if it looked as good as it felt. This thing was amazing,” said Miller beside his Kenny Kalb Farms, JLH General Contractor, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Sonic Hauling, Queen of Clean, Sloppy’s Sports Café, Smitty’s Pizza, Crown Battery, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Schreinder Farms, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Flooring Outlaw, Phil Rister, Carpenter Creative backed machine.

Waynesfield will be back in action Sunday, July 3 for the Jack Hewitt Classic featuring the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series and the FAST winged sprint series.

Waynesfield Raceway Park

Thursday, Jun 16, 2022

All Star Circuit of Champions

Entries 36

C&R Racing Hot Laps:

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Parker Price Miller | 10.493

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat 1 Winner: Bill Balog

Competition Suspension Inc Heat 2 Winner: Lachlan McHugh

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 3 Winner: Brent Marks

Mobil 1 Heat 4 Winner: Skylar Gee

Elliott’s Custom Trailers Dash Winner: Tyler Courtney

Classic Ink USA B-main Winner: Travis Philo

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Ian Madsen

Mobil 1 A-main Winner: Tyler Courtney

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Danny Dietrich (+6)

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 11-Parker Price Miller, 10.493; 2. 4-Cap Henry, 10.674; 3. 17B-Bill Balog, 10.679; 4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 10.735; 5. 25-Chris Myers, 10.797; 6. 19-Chris Windom, 10.839; 7. 23-Chris Andrews, 10.858; 8. 29-Logan McCandless, 10.923; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 11.493

Group (B)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 10.785; 2. 17-Carson Short, 10.841; 3. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 10.861; 4. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 10.876; 5. 10-Zeb Wise, 10.901; 6. 2-Ricky Peterson, 10.995; 7. 5J-Jake Hesson, 11.001; 8. 11N-Cale Thomas, 11.015; 9. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 11.042

Group (C)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 10.651; 2. 19M-Brent Marks, 10.759; 3. 39-Christopher Bell, 10.797; 4. 5T-Travis Philo, 10.872; 5. 26-Cory Eliason, 10.873; 6. 55X-Alex Bowman, 10.947; 7. 22-Cole Duncan, 11.030; 8. 16-DJ Foos, 11.473; 9. 14-Gary Taylor, 11.551

Group (D)

1. 13-Justin Peck, 10.927; 2. 1-Nate Dussel, 11.091; 3. 99-Skylar Gee, 11.308; 4. 49X-Ian Madsen, 11.450; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich, 11.512; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 11.556; 7. 5M-Max Stambaugh, 11.712; 8. 97-Greg Wilson, 11.792; 9. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 11.849

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 17B-Bill Balog [2]; 2. 4-Cap Henry [1]; 3. 11-Parker Price Miller [4]; 4. 23-Chris Andrews [7]; 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [3]; 6. 25-Chris Myers [5]; 7. 29-Logan McCandless [8]; 8. 19-Chris Windom [6]; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker [9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 101-Lachlan McHugh [2]; 2. 17-Carson Short [1]; 3. 10-Zeb Wise [5]; 4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [4]; 5. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles [3]; 6. 11N-Cale Thomas [8]; 7. 3J-Trey Jacobs [9]; 8. 2-Ricky Peterson [6]; 9. 5J-Jake Hesson [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 19M-Brent Marks [1]; 2. 39-Christopher Bell [2]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]; 4. 26-Cory Eliason [5]; 5. 16-DJ Foos [8]; 6. 55X-Alex Bowman [6]; 7. 14-Gary Taylor [9]; 8. 5T-Travis Philo [3]; 9. 22-Cole Duncan [7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 99-Skylar Gee [2]; 2. 1-Nate Dussel [1]; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich [5]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [6]; 5. 13-Justin Peck [4]; 6. 49X-Ian Madsen [3]; 7. 97-Greg Wilson [8]; 8. 28-Brandon Spithaler [9]; 9. 5M-Max Stambaugh [7]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [2]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee [1]; 3. 19M-Brent Marks [4]; 4. 13-Justin Peck [6]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog [5]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [8]; 7. 11-Parker Price Miller [3]; 8. 101-Lachlan McHugh [7]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 5T-Travis Philo [2]; 2. 55X-Alex Bowman [3]; 3. 25-Chris Myers [1]; 4. 11N-Cale Thomas [4]; 5. 49X-Ian Madsen [5]; 6. 22-Cole Duncan [13]; 7. 14-Gary Taylor [8]; 8. 2-Ricky Peterson [10]; 9. 97-Greg Wilson [9]; 10. 19-Chris Windom [16]; 11. 5J-Jake Hesson [12]; 12. 35-Stuart Brubaker [14]; 13. 29-Logan McCandless [6]; 14. 3J-Trey Jacobs [7]

A-main (30 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 2. 13-Justin Peck [4]; 3. 19M-Brent Marks [3]; 4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [6]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog [5]; 6. 101-Lachlan McHugh [8]; 7. 99-Skylar Gee [2]; 8. 48-Danny Dietrich [14]; 9. 11-Parker Price Miller [7]; 10. 10-Zeb Wise [13]; 11. 4-Cap Henry [9]; 12. 39-Christopher Bell [10]; 13. 1-Nate Dussel [12]; 14. 17-Carson Short [11]; 15. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [18]; 16. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles [19]; 17. 26-Cory Eliason [16]; 18. 16-DJ Foos [20]; 19. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [17]; 20. 23-Chris Andrews [15]; 21. 5T-Travis Philo [21]; 22. 55X-Alex Bowman [22]; 23. 25-Chris Myers [23]; 24. 11N-Cale Thomas [24]

305 Sprint Cars –

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 5-Kody Brewer[1] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 3. X-Mike Keegan[3] ; 4. 51M-Holdon Miller[2] ; 5. 28-Shawn Valenti[8] ; 6. 51-Garrett Craine[7] ; 7. 78-Austin Black[9] ; 8. 97X-Rodney Hurst[6] ; 9. 5AU-Mitch Smith[5]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1] ; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[9] ; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed[2] ; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[6] ; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[7] ; 6. 3V-Chris Verda[8] ; 7. 13S-Drew Siferd[3] ; 8. 10-Tyler Sheets[5] ; 9. 15H-Creed Kemenah[4]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[5] ; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[1] ; 4. 21-Larry Kingseed[2] ; 5. X-Mike Keegan[6] ; 6. 28-Shawn Valenti[9] ; 7. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[8] ; 8. 3V-Chris Verda[12] ; 9. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[4] ; 10. 5AU-Mitch Smith[17] ; 11. 13S-Drew Siferd[14] ; 12. 51-Garrett Craine[11] ; 13. 78-Austin Black[13] ; 14. 10-Tyler Sheets[16] ; 15. 97X-Rodney Hurst[15] ; 16. 51M-Holdon Miller[7] ; 17. 36-Seth Schneider[10]