Bilbee Wins BOSS Feature at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (June 18, 2022) — Nick Bilbee won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Justin Owen, Saban Bibent, Max Adams, and Sterling Cling rounded out the top five.

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Feature:

1. 17-Nick Bilbee

2. 4J-Justin Owen

3. 10-Saban Bibent

4. 37-Max Adams

5. 34-Sterling Cling

6. 4-Michael Fischesser

7. 20-Tyler Kendall

8. 32-Garrett Abrams

9. 76J-JJ Hughes

10. 41-Ricky Lewis

11. 52-Isaac Chapple

12. 21B-Ryan Barr

13. 9-Dustin Webber

14. 5V-Jesse Vermillion

15. 5AX-Toby Alfrey

16. 53-Steve Little

17. 24L-Lee Underwood

18. 73V-Blake Vermillion

19. 5J-Joss Moffatt