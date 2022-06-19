Bilbee Wins BOSS Feature at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (June 18, 2022) — Nick Bilbee won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Justin Owen, Saban Bibent, Max Adams, and Sterling Cling rounded out the top five.
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Feature:
1. 17-Nick Bilbee
2. 4J-Justin Owen
3. 10-Saban Bibent
4. 37-Max Adams
5. 34-Sterling Cling
6. 4-Michael Fischesser
7. 20-Tyler Kendall
8. 32-Garrett Abrams
9. 76J-JJ Hughes
10. 41-Ricky Lewis
11. 52-Isaac Chapple
12. 21B-Ryan Barr
13. 9-Dustin Webber
14. 5V-Jesse Vermillion
15. 5AX-Toby Alfrey
16. 53-Steve Little
17. 24L-Lee Underwood
18. 73V-Blake Vermillion
19. 5J-Joss Moffatt