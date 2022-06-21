KTJ RETURNS TO DEFEND USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TITLE IN JULY

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (June 20, 2022)………Two-time USAC Indiana Sprint Week champion Kevin Thomas Jr. is set to defend his title as a teammate to Carson Garrett on the BGE/Dougherty Motorsports team for the eight-race series that will take place July 22-30.

Team owners Broc Garrett and Doug Dougherty of BGE/Dougherty Motorsports will have a two-car effort for the entire Indiana Sprint Week series with Littleton, Colorado’s Carson Garrett in car number 15 and Cullman, Alabama’s Thomas Jr. in a nearly identical number 15K. Both machines are 2022 DRC chassis powered by 1-Way Technologies Chevy engines.

Thomas was the 2021 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship points runner-up and owns 36 career series feature victories, which ranks 11th all-time. Thomas’ two Indiana Sprint Week titles came in 2017 and once more in 2021.

Garrett, meanwhile, was the 2021 Midwest Sprint Car Series runner-up in addition to being named Rookie of the Year.

2022 USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE:

July 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN

July 23: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

July 24: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN

July 25: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN

July 27: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN

July 28: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN

July 29: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN

July 30: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN