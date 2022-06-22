Whiskey Myers band sponsoring World of Outlaws ‘4-wide Salute to the Fans’

By Brian Walker

CONCORD, NC – June 21, 2022 – A new energy will be brought to Johnny Gibson’s famous World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series “4-wide Salute to the Fans” with multi-Platinum band Whiskey Myers joining as the presenting sponsor.

Starting Wednesday, June 22, at Huset’s Speedway, and continuing the rest of the season, fans will hear Whiskey Myers’ genre-bending music paired with the Sprint Car Hall-of-Fame announcer’s “4-wide” call as cars get in formation.

Whiskey Myers shares its birthplace with the World of Outlaws, having formed in Texas and now selling out shows across the country. Composed of members Cody Cannon, Cody Tate, John Jeffers, Jeff Hogg, Jamey Gleaves and Tony Kent, the group has released five studio albums with a sixth, Tornillo, set to release on July 29.

The new project follows 2019’s self-titled album, Whiskey Myers, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana sales charts, No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The band known for their high-energy live show and unique sound has also had nine songs featured in Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone,” plus an on-screen performance during season one.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the World of Outlaws and have our music featured with Johnny Gibson’s iconic ‘4-wide Salute to the Fans,'” shared the Whiskey Myers band members. “We share the same passion and enthusiasm for dirt racing as all World of Outlaws fans and look forward to being a part of that community every race.”

To find out more about Whiskey Myers, visit whiskeymyers.com and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers.