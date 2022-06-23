Cannon McIntosh Captures Win in POWRi National Midget League SPEEDWeek Starter

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (6/22/22) Cannon McIntosh would emerge victorious at Charleston Speedway to earn his eighth career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League feature victory in an action-packed thirty-lap thriller to jumpstart the Ninth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek.

Early Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League competition with a stout field of twenty-four entries would find Cannon McIntosh clock a 12.905-second lap to earn the quickest hot-lap time with Maria Cofer, Jace Park, and Jacob Denney each notching heat racing victories as McIntosh would grab the high-point qualifier award to earn the feature’s pole starting spot.

Launching the field on the initial green flag launch would find Cannon McIntosh and Jacob Denney battle into the first pair of corners with McIntosh riding to the front of the field to lead the initial opening lap.

Cruising to a comfortable lead, Cannon would weather the storm of late-race restarts to hold off all challengers, earning his second feature win of 2022 with Jacob Denney finishing a close second in a hard-fought effort.

“I knew it was going to get slick, just not this slick, on one of the mid-race restarts I adjusted the shock set up a little but this team prepared a rocket-ship for me tonight,” said a celebratory Cannon in the Charleston Speedway victory lane.

Holding steady in the feature would find Karter Sarff finishing third with Bryant Weideman placing fourth as Maria Cofer rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers in the intense feature finale at Charleston Speedway.

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 2. 61-Jacob Denney[2]; 3. 21K-Karter Sarff[8]; 4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]; 5. 57-Maria Cofer[6]; 6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[19]; 7. 25K-Taylor Reimer[5]; 8. 56-Mitchell Davis[21]; 9. 5-Gavan Boschele[3]; 10. 83-Dominic Gorden[11]; 11. 87-Jace Park[7]; 12. 84-Jade Avedisian[24]; 13. 97K-Kaidon Brown[12]; 14. 21-Emilio Hoover[9]; 15. 71M-Gavin Miller[20]; 16. 10C-Dalton Camfield[18]; 17. 17C-Devin Camfield[23]; 18. 71E-Mariah Ede[16]; 19. 40-Chase McDermand[10]; 20. 31K-Kyle Beilman[22]; 21. 56N-Jake Neuman[13]; 22. 4K-Kayla Roell[15]; 23. 97-Brenham Crouch[14]; 24. 71-Cade Lewis[17].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Maria Cofer[1]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[2]; 3. 5-Gavan Boschele[7]; 4. 83-Dominic Gorden[4]; 5. 97-Brenham Crouch[3]; 6. 71-Cade Lewis[5]; 7. 56-Mitchell Davis[6]; 8. 31K-Kyle Beilman[8].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Jace Park[1]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[4]; 3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[7]; 4. 21-Emilio Hoover[6]; 5. 4K-Kayla Roell[2]; 6. 10C-Dalton Camfield[5]; 7. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[8]; 8. 17C-Devin Camfield[3].

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 61-Jacob Denney[4]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[8]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[1]; 4. 97K-Kaidon Brown[3]; 5. 56N-Jake Neuman[5]; 6. 71E-Mariah Ede[6]; 7. 71M-Gavin Miller[7]; 8. 84-Jade Avedisian[2].

Next, up on the Ninth Annual Illinois SPEEDWeek agenda, the National Midget League travels to Fayette County Speedway on Thursday, June 23rd. Then, appearances from the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool at Lincoln Speedway on Friday, June 24th, and Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 25th. Wrapping up the week of racing with the POWRi Illinois Speedweek Champion crowned Jacksonville Speedway on Sunday, June 26th, running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

