Zach Daum Earns POWRi WAR-Wildcard Feature Win at Charleston Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (6/22/22) Zach Daum would hold steady on the low line in the Charleston Speedway feature event with the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League “Wildcard Series in the twenty-five-lap shootout.

Resurrecting the series would witness Kyle Shipley clock top-time with a 13.008-lap as heat racing action would witness Shane Cockrum and Kyle Shipley each earn an early competition victory.

Soaring into the initial start would see high-point qualifier and pole-sitter Parker Fredrickson battle outside front-row starter, Shane Cockrum, on the first lap with contact between the front runners bringing out the first caution of the feature.

Finding speed from restarting out front, Zach Daum would hold off an all-race charge from second-place finisher Mitch Wissmiller in an outstanding technical track. Wissmiller would get run after run on Daum for the front of the field but would avoid contact with the leader in clean and close quarters.

“I’m usually not very good in the slick but I was protecting the front, If someone was going to pass me, they were going to have to move me,” said a pleased Zach Daum in the Charleston Speedway winner’s circle.

Hard-charging through the field would find Ricky Lewis placing third past Garrett Aitken to finish fourth with Shane Cockrum rebounding from a lap-one incident to round out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League “Wildcard Series” feature event.

POWRi WAR Sprint League “Wildcard Series” | Charleston Speedway | 6/22/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Time: 17GP-Kyle Shipley(13.008)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race Winner: 66-Shane Cockrum

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 17GP-Kyle Shipley

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 34-Parker Fredrickson

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 43-Ricky Lewis

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 5D-Zach Daum

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum[4]; 2. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[5]; 3. 43-Ricky Lewis[9]; 4. 32-Garrett Aitken[6]; 5. 66-Shane Cockram[2]; 6. 88-Terry Babb[7]; 7. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[11]; 8. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[3]; 9. 29L-Brayton Lynch[12]; 10. 4C-Daylan Chambers[8]; 11. 37-Dave Gross[14]; 12. 20-Steve Thomas[10]; 13. 7-Bobby Logan[13]; 14. 34-Parker Frederickson[1]; 15. 8-Broc Hunnell[15].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Shane Cockram[2]; 2. 32-Garrett Aitken[1]; 3. 88-Terry Babb[4]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum[8]; 5. 43-Ricky Lewis[5]; 6. 29L-Brayton Lynch[3]; 7. 7-Bobby Logan[7]; 8. 8-Broc Hunnell[6].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[1]; 2. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[3]; 3. 34-Parker Frederickson[7]; 4. 4C-Daylan Chambers[2]; 5. 20-Steve Thomas[4]; 6. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[5]; 7. 37-Dave Gross[6].

Next up for the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be at Federated Parts I-55 Raceway in Pevely Missouri on June 24-25 running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series presented by Low-E Insulation.

More information on the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series presented by LOW-E Insulation including membership, points, and scheduling can be found online at www.xtremeoutlawseries.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.