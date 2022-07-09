Parker Price-Miller Holds Off Cap Henry to Win at Ransomville

From Tyler Altmeyer

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (July 8, 2022) — It took seven years for Sam McGhee Motorsports’ Parker Price-Miller to secure his second-ever Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event win during a start at Fremont Speedway on June 11, but less than a month later, the Kokomo, Indiana, native is back in victory lane, doing so in a big way for big money at Ransomville Speedway in Ransomville, New York.

Leading just the final two circuits, a slider through turns one and two following a lap 29 restart sealed the deal for “The Law Firm,” edging Cap Henry and Chris Windom for a $12,000 payday. Windom was actually the man in charge when Price-Miller made his winning move, inheriting the lead at the lap 29 restart when race-long leader, Hunter Schuerenberg, cut a tire with the white flag in sight.

The “Northpole Nightmare” Bill Balog was fourth in his Ransomville debut, followed by Wise-Priddy Racing’s Zeb Wise. Windom’s podium result was a best-ever during All Star competition.

“I wasn’t waiting another seven years, I can tell you that,” Parker Price-Miller said in Ransomville victory lane, driver of the Mike McGhee & Associates/XYZ Machining/Lind’s United Auto Glass/No. 11. “Honestly, we weren’t the best car here tonight, that’s for sure. We actually lost our right rear shock after the first lap, but even at that I thought we felt OK. Sunshine and Hunter were probably the two best cars. But that’s why you race the whole 30 laps…we were able to take advantage of that late restart. It’s twelve grand and I’m just happy to get this 11 up front.”

Although in charge for the vast majority of the 30-lap program, Schuerenberg’s campaign at the front of the field was no cake walk. In fact, the Sikeston, Missouri, native was forced to dual head-to-head with defending All Star champion, Tyler Courtney, in close quarters between laps nine and 12. Unfortunately for Courtney, contact with a lapped car on lap 13 forced the Clauson Marshall Racing entry to the work area; he would return to finish eighth.

A two-hour jaunt south will take the All Star Circuit of Champions to Stateline Speedway in Busti, New York, for a $6,000-to-win headliner on Saturday, July 9. An annual destination for “America’s Series,” Vermeer Motorsports’ Hunter Schuerenberg is the defending race winner, outrunning Zeb Wise and Justin Peck for the $6,000 share; it was Schuerenberg’s first-ever All Star victory.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Ransomville Speedway

Ransomville, New York

Friday, July 8, 2022

Qualifying

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.371

2. 10-Zeb Wise, 13.398

3. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.461

4. 13-Justin Peck, 13.520

5. 4-Cap Henry, 13.603

6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.665

7. 19-Chris Windom, 13.765

8. 17-Carson Short, 13.830

9. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 13.907

10. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.925

11. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 13.972

12. 11B-Carl Bowser, 13.983

13. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 14.046

14. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni, 14.046

15. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 14.119

16. 97-Greg Wilson, 14.215

17. 29-Logan McCandless, 14.312

18. 35-Jared Zimbardi, 14.634

19. 3-Denny Peebles, 15.214

20. 19K-Joe Kubiniec, 15.910

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Chris Windom [2]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]

3. 17B-Bill Balog [3]

4. 97-Greg Wilson [6]

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [5]

6. 13-Justin Peck [1]

7. 3-Denny Peebles [7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry [1]

2. 17-Carson Short [2]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook [3]

4. 10-Zeb Wise [4]

5. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni [5]

6. 29-Logan McCandless [6]

7. 19K-Joe Kubiniec [7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [1]

2. 7NY-Matt Farnham [2]

3. 11-Parker Price Miller [4]

4. 11B-Carl Bowser [3]

5. 22-Brandon Spithaler [5]

6. 35-Jared Zimbardi [6]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [3]

3. 19-Chris Windom [2]

4. 11-Parker Price Miller [5]

5. 10-Zeb Wise [4]

6. 4-Cap Henry [6]

A-main (30 Laps)

1. 11-Parker Price Miller [4]

2. 4-Cap Henry [6]

3. 19-Chris Windom [3]

4. 17B-Bill Balog [9]

5. 10-Zeb Wise [5]

6. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni [14]

7. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [13]

8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [2]

9. 7NY-Matt Farnham [8]

10. 17-Carson Short [7]

11. 97-Greg Wilson [12]

12. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [1]

13. 22-Brandon Spithaler [15]

14. 47X-Dylan Westbrook [10]

15. 11B-Carl Bowser [11]

16. 3-Denny Peebles [18]

17. 13-Justin Peck [20]

18. 29-Logan McCandless [16]

19. 19K-Joe Kubiniec [19]

20. 35-Jared Zimbardi [17]

Lap Leaders: Hunter Schuerenberg (1-28), Parker Price-Miller (29-30)