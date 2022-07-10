Hewitt, Magic and Clark Victorious at Atomic Speedway

CHILLCOTHE, Ohio (July 9, 2022) — Dallas Hewitt, Michael Magic, and Justin Clark won features Saturday night at Atomic Speedway. Hewitt won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature over Saban bibent, Jesse Vermillion

Landon Simon, and Ricky Lewis. Magic won the USAC Speed2 Midget Thunder Midget Car Series main event over Stratton Briggs, Isaac Chapple, Kyle Keaton, and Jakeb Boxell. Clark won the Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature with Jacob Stickle, Michael Helterbran, Austin Powell, and Joe Allegree rounding out the top five.

Atomic Speedway

Chillicothe, Ohio

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Qualifying

1. 21-Travis Hery, 13.822[1]

2. 0-Steve Irwin, 13.887[3]

3. 9-Dustin Webber, 14.153[7]

4. 24L-Lee Underwood, 14.186[4]

5. 1B-Keith Baxter, 14.835[2]

6. 24-Landon Simon, 15.960[5]

7. 002-Garrett Mitchell, 15.960[6]

Qualifying 2

1. 98-Saban Bibent, 13.727[6]

2. 52-Isaac Chapple, 13.749[3]

3. 4J-Justin Owen, 13.948[2]

4. 18-Dallas Hewitt, 13.972[1]

5. 4-Michael Fischesser, 14.146[4]

6. 14-Chad Wilson, 14.497[5]

7. 73-Blake Vermillion, 14.645[7]

Qualifying 3

1. 41-Ricky Lewis, 13.364[4]

2. 20-Tayte Williamson, 14.022[2]

3. 5-Jesse Vermillion, 14.393[6]

4. 1MC-Wayne McPeek, 14.487[1]

5. 53-Steve Little, 14.659[3]

6. 001-Greg Mitchell, 14.748[5]

7. 35-Nick Simons, 16.312[7]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Landon Simon[1]

2. 9-Dustin Webber[2]

3. 21-Travis Hery[4]

4. 0-Steve Irwin[3]

5. 24L-Lee Underwood[5]

6. 1B-Keith Baxter[6]

7. 002-Garrett Mitchell[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Dallas Hewitt[1]

2. 4J-Justin Owen[2]

3. 98-Saban Bibent[4]

4. 4-Michael Fischesser[5]

5. 73-Blake Vermillion[7]

6. 14-Chad Wilson[6]

7. 52-Isaac Chapple[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]

2. 5-Jesse Vermillion[2]

3. 1MC-Wayne McPeek[1]

4. 53-Steve Little[5]

5. 001-Greg Mitchell[6]

6. 35-Nick Simons[7]

7. 20-Tayte Williamson[3]

Feature:

Note available as press time

USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Qualifying

1. 11H-Abby Hohlbein, 15.260[2]

2. 5M-Michael Magic, 15.306[4]

3. 11K-Kayla Roell, 15.623[3]

4. 49P-Carl Peterson IV, 15.623[7]

5. 11T-Bryce Dues, 15.900[5]

6. 33L-Luke Lemons, 15.951[1]

7. 5-Jody Paul, 16.910[6]

Qualifying 2

1. 71-Stratton Briggs, 15.013[3]

2. 18-Zach Wigal, 15.192[7]

3. 36-Ian Creager, 15.308[5]

4. 6-Isaac Chapple, 15.586[6]

5. 20X-Jon Watson, 16.017[1]

6. 4T-Cody Dye, 16.440[2]

7. 97-Jim Jones, 16.487[4]

Qualifying 3

1. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell, 15.409[5]

2. 6K-Kyle Keaton, 15.536[6]

3. 11L-Taylor Nibert, 15.715[4]

4. 5Y-Josh Yenser, 15.727[2]

5. 35-Bryce Massingill, 16.534[1]

6. 3E-Alex Watson, 16.616[3]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Michael Magic[3]

2. 11K-Kayla Roell[2]

3. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[4]

4. 11T-Bryce Dues[5]

5. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[1]

6. 33L-Luke Lemons[6]

7. 5-Jody Paul[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Zach Wigal[3]

2. 71-Stratton Briggs[4]

3. 6-Isaac Chapple[1]

4. 36-Ian Creager[2]

5. 20X-Jon Watson[5]

6. 4T-Cody Dye[6]

7. 97-Jim Jones[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 6K-Kyle Keaton[3]

2. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[4]

3. 5Y-Josh Yenser[1]

4. 35-Bryce Massingill[5]

5. 11L-Taylor Nibert[2]

6. 3E-Alex Watson[6]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 5M-Michael Magic[3]

2. 71-Stratton Briggs[1]

3. 6-Isaac Chapple[8]

4. 6K-Kyle Keaton[2]

5. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[6]

6. 5Y-Josh Yenser[9]

7. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[13]

8. 33L-Luke Lemons[16]

9. 36-Ian Creager[11]

10. 18-Zach Wigal[5]

11. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[7]

12. 11K-Kayla Roell[4]

13. 20X-Jon Watson[14]

14. 97-Jim Jones[20]

15. 4T-Cody Dye[17]

16. 11L-Taylor Nibert[15]

17. 3E-Alex Watson[18]

18. 5-Jody Paul[19]

19. 11T-Bryce Dues[10]

20. 35-Bryce Massingill[12]

Ohio Thunder IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Qualifying

1. 9K-Kyle Kruger, 13.600[7]

2. 78-Justin Clark, 13.691[3]

3. 4T-Dylan Troyer, 13.691[16]

4. 17P-Austin Powell, 13.696[5]

5. 14S-Jacob Stickle, 13.778[9]

6. 8C-Lewie Christian, 13.790[12]

7. 22J-Joe Allagree, 13.807[4]

8. 00H-Michael Helterbran, 13.900[6]

9. 71-Joe Coggin, 14.029[10]

10. 79-Chris Miller, 14.055[15]

11. 319-Steve Watts, 14.241[8]

12. 16E-Caleb Erwin, 14.467[1]

13. 21G-Roman Gephart, 14.614[2]

14. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr, 14.789[13]

15. A79-Ashley Tackett, 14.836[14]

16. 1H-Hunter Young, 15.954[17]

17. 12C-Tadd Clary, 16.452[11

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9K-Kyle Kruger[1]

2. 14S-Jacob Stickle[3]

3. 4T-Dylan Troyer[2]

4. 22J-Joe Allagree[4]

5. 71-Joe Coggin[5]

6. 319-Steve Watts[6]

7. 21G-Roman Gephart[7]

8. A79-Ashley Tackett[8]

9. 12C-Tadd Clary[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 78-Justin Clark[1]

2. 17P-Austin Powell[2]

3. 00H-Michael Helterbran[4]

4. 8C-Lewie Christian[3]

5. 79-Chris Miller[5]

6. 16E-Caleb Erwin[6]

7. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr[7]

8. 1H-Hunter Young[8]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 78-Justin Clark[5]

2. 14S-Jacob Stickle[2]

3. 00H-Michael Helterbran[1]

4. 17P-Austin Powell[6]

5. 22J-Joe Allagree[7]

6. 4T-Dylan Troyer[3]

7. 79-Chris Miller[10]

8. 16E-Caleb Erwin[12]

9. 8C-Lewie Christian[8]

10. A79-Ashley Tackett[15]

11. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr[14]

12. 319-Steve Watts[11]

13. 71-Joe Coggin[9]

14. 12C-Tadd Clary[17]

15. 21G-Roman Gephart[13]

16. 9K-Kyle Kruger[4]

17. 1H-Hunter Young[16]