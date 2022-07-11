Five Being Inducted Into Huset’s Speedway Hall of Fame Sunday During Hall of Fame Night Presented by Seal Pros

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 11, 2022) – Huset’s Speedway hosts its annual Hall of Fame ceremony this Sunday during Hall of Fame Night presented by Seal Pros.

Steve Rubin, Jay Masur, Jon Barger, Cliff Koidal and Ron Fick will be inducted into the Huset’s Speedway Hall of Fame in a special moment during a racing program that features Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

All three of the championship battles are hotly contested midway through the season with multiple drivers within 25 points of the points leader.

Justin Henderson holds a 12-point advantage over Matt Juhl with Austin McCarl only 23 points back in the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig standings.

Brandon Bosma and Jacob Hughes are tied atop the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series standings with Lee Goos Jr. only six points out of the top spot.

Matt Steuerwald is ahead of Zach Olivier by only three points in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings with Colby Klaassen 10 points back and Tim Dann 16 points behind Steuerwald.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $17 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Ryan Timms – 2 (May 29 and June 19); Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8);Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22); Brooke Tatnell – 1 (June 12)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Brandon Bosma – 2 (May 8 and June 19); Jack Berger – 1 (July 8);Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22);Sam Henderson – 1 (June 12); and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 2 (May 22 and June 19); Matt Steuerwald – 2 (May 8 and June 23); Colby Klaassen – 1 (June 12);Eric Moser – 1 (June 24); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Hall of Fame Night presented by Seal Pros featuring Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

