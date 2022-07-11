Michael Faccinto and F&F Racing Score First Win of 2022

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night was a special night for Michael Faccinto and F&F Racing. Not only did Faccinto pick up his first win since joining F&F Racing, but it also marked his first ever win at the helm of a winged 360ci sprint car.

“Saturday night I was honestly just speechless,” Michael Faccinto said. “I knew we were good, and we had a lot of speed, I just didn’t think we would get a win together so quickly. It was one of those nights where everything just came together, and I am so happy to get a win for these guys.”

With 34 cars on hand at Placerville Speedway on Saturday night, Faccinto laid down a great lap in time trials as he earned Fast Time honors aboard the Bushey Financial Services/C&H Motor Parts/Lucas Oil backed No. x1.

Just needing to transfer through his heat race to earn a spot in the redraw, Faccinto played it safe as he finished fourth.

With Lady Luck on his side during the redraw, Faccinto found himself with the one pill, and that placed him on the front row of the 25-lap feature event as he lined up alongside a familiar car, the Harley Van Dyke No. 5H which he piloted regularly in previous years.

An auspicious start to main saw the first three attempts get wiped off due to numerous tangles. The fourth attempt proved to be the key, and Faccinto was hard on the throttle as he won the drag race into turns one and two.

Taking a liking to the low side of the speedway, the Hanford, CA driver was masterful as he picked his way through lapped traffic.

Methodical in his pursuit for his long-awaited firs career Sprint Car win, Faccinto continued to keep the field at bay as the race clicked off laps in a hurry once it got underway.

As the action picked up behind Faccinto, it would be undeterred on this night as he raced his way to a personal first and picked up the first win of the year for F&F Racing as well.

“Those last five laps felt like they took forever, and I just made sure to hit my marks,” Faccinto said. “Once I drew the one, Alan and Tooch went to work on the car and the engine, and I felt great in the ‘A’. Placerville means a lot to this team, so to get them a win is cool, and I can’t wait for this weekend to try again.”

F&F Racing would like to thank Bushey Financial Services, C&H Motor Parts, Lucas Oil, Geico Local Office, Econo Lube-n-Tune & Brakes, Pacific Highway Rentals, PitStopUSA, FVP, CRV Carbon Solutions, American River Overhead Door, All Pro Heads, Engler, and Don Ott Racing Engines for their support.

ON TAP: F&F Racing will be back in action on Saturday night in Placerville, CA.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-15, Wins-1, Top 5’s-5, Top 10’s-7

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with F&F Racing by following @FNFRacingx1 on Twitter.