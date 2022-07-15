Knight Before the Kings Royal Pushed Back to Saturday Morning

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 15, 2022) — The Knight Before the Kings Royal was postponed following the conclusion of the non-qualifiers race Friday night at Eldora Speedway. The remainder of the program will take place Friday morning at 11:00 A.M. EST. Gates will open at 9:00 a.m. EST.

The Knight Before the Kings Royal program was delayed by rain for several hours. After the track surface was worked in Daryn Pittman was the fastest qualifier overall with a lap of 12.943 seconds. McKenna Hasse won the non-qualifiers race before the second rain shower hit the speedway.

the Knight Before the Kings Royal

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Friday, July 15, 2022

Qualifying Flight A:

1. 39-Daryn Pittman, 12.943[20]

2. 5-Spencer Bayston, 12.996[18]

3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.001[9]

4. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.021[4]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.059[15]

6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.069[26]

7. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny, 13.077[27]

8. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.086[3]

9. 1-Logan Wagner, 13.092[22]

10. 49X-Tanner Thorson, 13.102[23]

11. 83-James McFadden, 13.112[11]

12. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.128[7]

13. 9-Kasey Kahne, 13.150[13]

14. 7S-Robbie Price, 13.153[6]

15. 19-Brent Marks, 13.166[19]

16. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.183[17]

17. 57-Kyle Larson, 13.186[2]

18. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.187[21]

19. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.226[1]

20. 55-Alex Bowman, 13.318[16]

21. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.328[10]

22. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.384[8]

23. 11T-TJ Stutts, 13.419[12]

24. 4-Cap Henry, 13.426[24]

25. 6-Bill Rose, 13.453[14]

26. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 13.480[25]

27. 2X-Stuart Brubaker, 13.606[5]

Qualifying Flight B:

1. 71-Cory Eliason, 12.951[8]

2. 2-David Gravel, 12.968[26]

3. 55W-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.989[11]

4. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.038[10]

5. 83JR-Kerry Madsen, 13.042[12]

6. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.044[6]

7. 21-Brian Brown, 13.053[27]

8. 13-Justin Peck, 13.101[2]

9. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.102[25]

10. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 13.200[5]

11. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.215[20]

12. 26-Zeb Wise, 13.223[9]

13. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.224[17]

14. 21H-Brady Bacon, 13.228[1]

15. 20G-Noah Gass, 13.251[18]

16. 10-Dave Blaney, 13.260[13]

17. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.268[22]

18. 19W-Chris Windom, 13.284[7]

19. 70-Sammy Swindell, 13.300[4]

20. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.316[19]

21. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.341[23]

22. 55T-McKenna Haase, 13.410[21]

23. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.490[16]

24. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.651[14]

25. 40-Logan Fenton, 14.419[15]

Non-Qualifiers Race (8 Laps)

1. 55-McKenna Hasse

2. 41-Carson Macedo

3. 99-Skylar Gee

4. 4-Cap Henry

5. 11T-T.J. Stutts

6. 47X-Dylan Westbrook

7. 97-Greg Wilson

8. 2X-Stuart Brubaker

9. 6-Bill Rose

DNS: 1S-Logan Schuchart

(First four finishers transferred to the back of each of the four heat races)