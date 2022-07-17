Xavier Doney Doubles Down in POWRi WAR Victories at Valley Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (7/16/22) Xavier Doney would continue to ride the wave of winning momentum with the Lucas Oil POWR Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League at Valley Speedway for Night Two of the Thunder in the Valley & Lawson Memorial Weekend Event to earn his second straight feature victory.

Early on track accomplishments would witness Kory Schudy clock top-time with a 13.865-lap as heat racing action would find Quinton Benson, Cody Baker, and Ricky Lewis each earn a heat race competition victory.

Soaring into the initial start would see the high-point qualifier and pole-sitting Xavier Doney fly into the first pair of corners to claim the front of the field over his front-row companion Ricky Lewis to lead the first few laps.

Finding speed on the highline, Ricky Lewis would snatch the lead away from Doney on the second revolution with Quinton Benson, Kory Schudy, and Doney all hanging close to the leading Lewis.

Battling all over Valley Speedway with slide jobs and crossovers aplenty, Kory Schudy would overtake Lewis for the point of the pack with Xavier Doney, Joe B Miller, and Anthony Nicholson all inside the top five.

Finding the right time to pass for the lead, Xavier Doney would grab the front of the field late by using a middle-of-turn-two maneuver and hold on for the final five laps notching his second career POWRi WAR win.

“Our crew has had really good teamwork this weekend, the track has been completely different both nights and the team has reacted really well. I ended up going back a little on the start but then I twisted some knobs and just went up top where the speed was” explained an ecstatic Xavier Doney in the Grain Valley Missouri winner’s circle.

Maintaining a solid showing all night would find Kory Schudy finish runner-up for the second straight night as Ricky Lewis hung to the high-side to place third. Joe B Miller would stay within the hunt for the front to finish fourth with a late-race surging and hard-charging Steven Russell rounding out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League feature event for Night Two of the Thunder in the Valley & Lawson Memorial at Valley Speedway.

POWRi WAR Sprint League | Valley Speedway | 7/16/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Time: 28-Kory Schudy

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 15B-Quinton Benson

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 38-Cody Baker

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 Winner: 43B-Ricky Lewis

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 74-Xavier Doney

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 1JR-Steven Russell

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy[5]; 3. 43B-Ricky Lewis[2]; 4. 31-Joe B Miller[9]; 5. 1JR-Steven Russell[17]; 6. 37-Brian Beebe[15]; 7. 77-Jack Wagner[8]; 8. 16-Anthony Nicholson[10]; 9. 41-Brad Wyatt[18]; 10. 11W-Wyatt Burks[11]; 11. 12-Wesley Smith[7]; 12. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer[16]; 13. 33L-Mark Lane[20]; 14. 2-Jason Billups[12]; 15. 9-Chad Goff[19]; 16. 38-Cody Baker[4]; 17. 73-Samuel Wagner[13]; 18. 2H-Luke Howard[6]; 19. 15B-Quinton Benson[3]; 20. 33W-Rece Wommack[14]; 21. 88-Chad Tye[21]; 22. 33-Bryson Smith[22]; 23. 7M-Heath Murry[23].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15B-Quinton Benson[3]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[8]; 3. 2H-Luke Howard[6]; 4. 2-Jason Billups[2]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[5]; 6. 33W-Rece Wommack[7]; 7. 88-Chad Tye[4]; 8. (DNS) 33-Bryson Smith.

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 38-Cody Baker[3]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy[5]; 3. 11W-Wyatt Burks[1]; 4. 31-Joe B Miller[6]; 5. 37-Brian Beebe[2]; 6. 1JR-Steven Russell[4]; 7. 9-Chad Goff[7]; 8. (DNS) 7M-Heath Murry.

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 43B-Ricky Lewis[4]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 3. 12-Wesley Smith[5]; 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[6]; 5. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer[1]; 6. 41-Brad Wyatt[3]; 7. 33L-Mark Lane[7].

Next up for Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be Night Three of the Thunder in the Valley weekend sweep on Sunday, July 17th along with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League, as well as the POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect traveling to Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on to finalize the three-day speed-fest.

