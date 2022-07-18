Kory Schudy Makes History in Inaugural POWRi WAR Win at Sweet Springs

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (7/17/22) Kory Schudy would use the low-line to perfection in the debut of the Lucas Oil POWR Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex for the final night of the Thunder in the Valley Weekend Event to earn his eighth career feature victory.

Early on track accomplishments would witness Zach Daum clock top-time with an 11.856-lap as heat racing action would find Quinton Benson and Braydon Cromwell each earn a heat race competition victory.

Soaring into the initial start would see the high-point qualifier and pole-sitting Joe B Miller battle front-row companion Quinton Benson into the first pair of corners with Benson earning the lead the first few laps.

Racing into the lead would find Braydon Cromwell take the point of the pack as Kory Schudy, Anthony Nicholson, Joe B Miller, Quinton Benson, and Zach Daum all raced within striking distance of the lead around the mid-race point.

Finding the fastest low running line and making history, Kory Schudy would grab the front of the field and hold on to the lead to notch his second win this season within POWRi WAR as Anthony Nicholson would wheel his way to a solid runner-up placement with Zach Daum placing in the final podium position.

“We finally got it done tonight after two straight nights of runner-up and this feels great. What a fun race, we didn’t know what to expect but the track was racy and a fun place to get around” said an ecstatic Kory Schudy in the Sweet Springs Missouri winner’s circle.

Maintaining a solid showing all night would find Braydon Cromwell holding steady to finish fourth as a late-race surging Quinton Benson would round out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League feature event for Night Three of the Thunder in the Valley at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

POWRi WAR Sprint League | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | 7/17/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Time: 5D-Zach Daum(11.856)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 15B-Quinton Benson

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 4-Braydon Cromwell

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 31-Joe B Miller

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 1JR-Steven Russell

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 28-Kory Schudy

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 28-Kory Schudy[5]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[4]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum[7]; 4. 4-Braydon Cromwell[3]; 5. 15B-Quinton Benson[2]; 6. 31-Joe B Miller[1]; 7. 91-Riley Kreisel[11]; 8. 1JR-Steven Russell[14]; 9. 2-Luke Howard[6]; 10. 41-Ricky Lewis[8]; 11. 15E-Dakota Earls[10]; 12. 33W-Rece Wommack[9]; 13. 30-Faron Crank[13]; 14. 33L-Mark Lane[12].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15B-Quinton Benson[2]; 2. 31-Joe B Miller[6]; 3. 41-Ricky Lewis[3]; 4. 2-Luke Howard[7]; 5. 33W-Rece Wommack[4]; 6. 33L-Mark Lane[1]; 7. 30-Faron Crank[5].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Braydon Cromwell[2]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 3. 28-Kory Schudy[5]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum[7]; 5. 15E-Dakota Earls[4]; 6. 91-Riley Kreisel[6]; 7. 1JR-Steven Russell[1].

Next, for the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be the Second Annual Beach Brawl in support of the Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions/POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League on July 22-23.

